LEAVING LIBOR: What it means for you

The Fed is planning to release a discussion paper soon that could shape the future of currency and payments in the U.S. and globally. For decades the U.S. dollar has been the undisputed global reserve currency, but that could change. Since 2014, China has been quietly working on its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which is a suped up, e-version of its homegrown yuan. And this year, the People's Bank of China launched a real-world beta test of its CBDC in more than 30 major cities to iron out any bugs. In June, it even held a lottery to give out digital wallets with 200 yuan (about $31) to 200,000 citizens to jumpstart adoption.

