CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

LEAVING LIBOR: What it means for you

slenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 40 years, the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, has been a key benchmark for setting the cost of floating-rate debt around the world. LIBOR also plays a big role in pricing debt issued by corporate borrowers. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the integrity of LIBOR was questioned due to manipulation concerns. A contraction in the unsecured interbank lending market has also substantially reduced the volume of transactions on which to base panel bank estimates. With LIBOR rates a less reliable benchmark, regulatory guidance requires banks to stop making new LIBOR loans by the end of 2021 and shift existing LIBOR loans to other indexes by June 30, 2023.

slenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

LIBOR pains

For decades, banks all used one magic number to help them determine how much to charge to lend out money. That magic number was called LIBOR: the London Interbank Offered Rate. And it underpinned everything: car loans, student loans, adjustable rate mortgages, the entire market for mega loans to giant corporations — trillions of dollars worth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
slenterprise.com

Focus: Banking & Finance

DIGITAL SHIFT: Integrating technology and banking solutions to improve your business. A local author recently asked his readers to answer the question, “How would you describe 2020 in just one word?” The responses were mostly expected and all accurate: chaotic, tumultuous, intense and exhausting. One, however, wasn’t as expected: transformative. Considering the adjustments everyone had to make during the pandemic and that many of those adjustments have been permanently integrated into our daily lives, it’s actually a spot-on description of 2020.
ECONOMY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

David Gardner: What higher interest rates could mean for you

Last week, stock market indexes registered some of the largest one-day losses since the spring. One explanation for this volatility was an increase in both current and projected interest rates. If you’re wondering why many market watchers are predicting higher rates, look no further than testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libor#Overnight Rate#Short Term Loans#Derivatives#The Federal Reserve Board#Isda#Usd#Sofr
CNBC

Here's what the debt limit standoff means for you

Congress must raise the debt limit by Oct. 18 or the country runs the risk of default, Treasury Secretary Yellen warns. A default could delay Social Security checks and veteran's benefits, increase borrowing costs and trigger a market sell-off and economic downturn. Lawmakers have less than three weeks to raise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

How might a Federal Reserve digital currency work?

The Federal Reserve is in the midst of deciding whether to create a digital currency. Right now it’s studying the risks and benefits. It’s expected to release a report as soon as this month. A central bank digital currency would just be a digital version of the dollar, issued and...
ECONOMY
Vox

Banks don’t want your money right now

US interest rates and inflation are on the rise again, which means Americans can expect to pay higher rates for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. But don’t expect it to lead to higher interest on your savings account anytime soon. Banks don’t want your money. That’s why they’re offering...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Will the Federal Reserve Launch a Digital Dollar? Here's What We Know

The Fed is planning to release a discussion paper soon that could shape the future of currency and payments in the U.S. and globally. For decades the U.S. dollar has been the undisputed global reserve currency, but that could change. Since 2014, China has been quietly working on its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which is a suped up, e-version of its homegrown yuan. And this year, the People's Bank of China launched a real-world beta test of its CBDC in more than 30 major cities to iron out any bugs. In June, it even held a lottery to give out digital wallets with 200 yuan (about $31) to 200,000 citizens to jumpstart adoption.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Monetary Policy: How the Federal Reserve attempts to control the US economy

Monetary policy consists of actions taken by a nation's central bank to achieve and maintain economic growth and stability by controlling the amount of money available to banks, businesses, and consumers. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the steering arm of the Federal Reserve, meets eight times a year to...
U.S. POLITICS
Forbes

TTM: What Trailing 12-Month Returns Mean For You

Trailing 12 months (TTM) is a way of looking at the performance of a public company or a security over the last 12 months. A TTM reading of a firm’s price-to-earnings ratio, earnings or revenue, for instance, gives investors and analysts a handy way of analyzing data that’s not tied to the calendar year or a company’s fiscal year.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy