Tips for managing small-business cash flow

Sometimes, the best way to make money is to use the money you already have. That is where a cash management account can help. Also known as a CMA, a cash management account is a cash account that allows you to earn interest on your existing balance. It manages to combine many of the key features of a checking account, like bill pay, direct deposit, and ATM access, like savings and investment, features help grow your balance based on variable annual percentage yields (APYs). These accounts are sometimes offered by financial service providers, not banks, so there are some features lacking. Many providers do not offer a brick-and-mortar location for you to visit in person, instead of delegating all account services to the digital realm.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO