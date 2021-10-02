Horoscopes Oct. 2, 2021: Kelly Ripa, don’t pressure those who cannot help

This is a very powerful week. Stars do not just take us places, they first want to see and hear where we would like to go, and then they take us there. If we are not so sure, they usually give us a little nod in the right direction, and this may be the case this week. Be aware that any little crisis can ultimately lead you to a better place. This week we are looking at the mystery of Onyrico.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO