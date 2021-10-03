CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Why don't some on street corners apply for jobs?

Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the letter to the editor in the Journal on Sept, 26, concerning giving handouts to people on the street corners, I total agree. However there is something left out. I recently stopped to talk to someone on the street corner and said, "There are lots of signs wanting workers for several jobs. Why don't you apply?" The person said, "Why should I? I make more here than minimum wage in those places." I was surprised. But it was true. I also saw a lady with a sign across the street from a fast food place. I asked her the same question. Yep....same answer!

