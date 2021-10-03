Top 10 schedule, results

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. Eureka (19-1) was idle. 2. Summit (22-2) was idle. 3. Washington (20-5) was idle. 4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Bridge, 1 p.m. 5. Parkway South (17-7) vs. Rock Bridge at Marquette, 11 a.m. 6. Hillsboro (19-5) was idle. 7. Oakville (12-9) was idle. 8. Troy Buchanan (16-9) was idle.

Bay Area high school football Week 6 preview: Top matchups, schedule

No. 6 Bellarmine (4-0, 1-0) at No. 1 Serra (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: Bellarmine’s turnaround from a half-decade slide has been swift and dramatic under second-year coach Jalal Beauchman. But are the Bells good enough to win on the road against the reigning West Catholic Athletic League champ from San Mateo? We’re about to find out. Serra has not allowed a point in its past three games against Bellarmine, winning 48-0 in 2017, 43-0 in 2018 and 37-0 in 2019. The last time Bellarmine scored against Serra, in 2016, the Bells were beaten 48-13. Bellarmine has passed every test this season, with wins over the likes of Menlo-Atherton, San Leandro and Central Catholic-Modesto. QB Wade Smith, a senior, has been superb leading an offense that also includes standouts such as junior RB Ben Pfaff and senior WR Thomas Divittorio. Serra is massive in the trenches and fast at the skill positions. QB Dominique Lampkin and WR/RB Hassan Mahasin, both seniors, are just two of the Padres’ playmakers who keep scoreboard operators busy. RB Jabari Mann and SS Joseph Bey are two of the 14 sophomores on coach Patrick Walsh’s roster. Calpreps.com’s computer projects Serra to win 22-21. According to San Mateo County historian John Horgan, Saturday marks the 75th-year anniversary of the first Bellarmine-Serra game in 1946. Bellarmine leads the overall series 49-27-2. — Darren Sabedra.
Chester adds top-ranked Decatur St. Teresa to schedule

The Chester Yellowjackets found out Monday that they were without an opponent this coming Friday after Dupo was forced to bow out due to COVID issues. Tuesday, the Yellowjackets found a new opponent to face for their homecoming game on Friday. The Yellowjackets will now face off with the top 2A team in Illinois, according to last week’s AP Poll: The Decatur St. Teresa Bulldogs.
Pitching performances

Phillips keeps Eureka rolling with win over Marquette Box: Timberland 11, Neosho 3 Hitting performances Top 10 schedule, results Top 10 schedule, results. Best performances (1 IP Minimum) PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA. Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Neosho)7.011011127. Claire Simpson, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)5.02011111. Evvie Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Pacific)5.04011114. Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Webster...
St. Thomas fends off Valparaiso for homecoming victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Thomas built an early lead and held on to defeat Valparaiso 20-13 in the Tommies' homecoming game on Saturday. St. Thomas, in its first season at Division I, extended its on-campus regular-season winning streak to 29 games. Cade Sexauer completed 11 of 21 passes...
Pringle with 2 TDs as Alcorn St. holds off Grambling 24-20

LeCharles Pringle caught a pair of touchdown passes from Felix Harper as Alcorn State built an early lead and defeated Grambling 24-20 on Saturday. Harper was 15 of 23 for 150 yards passing for the Braves (3-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and gained another 23 yards on the ground including a 14-yard touchdown run.
Wynn rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs, Furman tops Wofford 42-20

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20 on Saturday. The Paladins (3-2. 1-1 Southern Conference) climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away. Freshman Jace...
William & Mary scores 4 straight TDs to rally past Albany

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, Martin Lucas scored on two short touchdown runs and William & Mary erased an 18-point deficit to defeat Albany 31-24 on Saturday. Joey Carino threw two touchdown passes and Karl Mofor ran for another score as the...
Hess runs for 3 touchdowns as SE Missouri tops Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns, Southeast Missouri State intercepted three passes and the Redhawks defeated Austin Peay 30-14 on Saturday night. Hess led a ground game that piled up 197 yards and the Redhawks' limited passing game added 93 yards as SE...
McKay, Ifanse lead Montana St to 45-7 win over CalPoly

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay passed for two touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanse ran for two and Montana State cruised to a 45-7 win over Cal Poly on Saturday. The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) broke the game open with 28 points in the second quarter for a 35-0 lead. Ifanse had a 12-yard scoring reception to go with a pair of short touchdown runs and backup quarterback Tommy Mellott broke free for a 74-yard score.
No. 9 Villanova tops No. 2 James Madison 28-27 in FCS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown for the winning points late in the third quarter, and the Villanova defense shut out James Madison in the second half for a 28-27 upset in a Top 25 FCS showdown on Saturday. James Madison, ranked...
Badie's big plays carry Mizzou to homecoming victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s defense is hardly healed after Eli Drinkwitz applied a tourniquet last week, but there’s a reason he walked out of Memorial Stadium with a victory Saturday. Tyler Badie plays for his team and not North Texas. With a game plan designed around Drinkwitz’s renewed commitment to...
Sounders beat Whitecaps, clinch 13th straight playoff berth

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth. Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row. Kelyn...
Barriere, Merritt lead E. Washington to rout of N. Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington, the fourth-ranked FCS team, rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday. Merritt had touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards and Calin Criner contributed a 30-yard interception return...
Euline's pick-6 helps Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24 on Saturday. Euline's pick-6 gave the Colonials (1-1, 2-2 Big South Conference) a 31-21 lead. Sam Babbush kicked a 26-yard field...
Buce's late FG lifts Troy over Georgia Southern 27-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brooks Buce kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining to lift Troy to a 27-24 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night. The Trojans built a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. Georgia Southern scored two touchdowns within two minutes midway through the third, and a pair of Alex Raynor field goals in the fourth tied the game 24-24 with 6:08 left.
McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Abilene Christian 30-15

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney passed for 202 yards and ran for another 98 to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 30-15 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night. McKinney accounted for all three EKU touchdowns, throwing for two and running for the other. Patrick Nations added three field goals.
Sanders sparks Jackson State to 61-15 romp over Alabama A&M

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, Santee Marshall ran for 122 yards and two scores and James Houston IV set the tone as Jackson State romped to a 61-15 victory over Alabama A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday. Houston delivered the...
