Alex Albon Reveals What It’s Like To Be Max Verstappen’s teammate

Max Verstappen developed his overtaking skills after he was banned from performing manoeuvres on straights or parts of the track that were “too easy”, his father has revealed. The Dutchman became the youngest race winner in Formula One history when he won on his Red Bull debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 and will become one of the youngest drivers to win a world championship if he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the title this season. The 24-year-old trails Hamilton by two points with seven races to go, after he went from the back of the grid to finish second...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO