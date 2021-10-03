CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Alex Albon Reveals What It’s Like To Be Max Verstappen’s teammate

By Prabhjeet Singh
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst all the rumours which say that there is pressure of racing alongside Max Verstappen as his teammate, Max’s former teammate Alex Ablon has claimed that those stories are ‘a bit of myth’ It is no lie that Red Bull’s main driver has been Max for over 3 years now. He has had over four teammates, all of which have failed to reach his level of consistency and therefore have been forced to become the secondary driver.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

David Coulthard dismisses Max Verstappen’s chances of ‘getting into Lewis Hamilton’s head’

Max Verstappen won’t be able to use mind games to get the edge on Lewis Hamilton in their Formula One world championship title fight, David Coulthard has warned. Seven-time champion Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of the season remaining, in one of the closest title battles in memory. The drivers have clashed both on and off the track this season, notably at the Italian Grand Prix where the rivals crashed out of the race in dramatic fashion, sparking a war of words. While Hamilton and Verstappen were not in close contact on the track at the...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Christian Horner: “It Feels Like a Victory for Max Verstappen Today”

Although the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton won his 100th grand prix after acing the race at Sochi. It was Max Verstappen who took a grid penalty this past weekend and had to start the race from the last on Sunday. But as it turns out, Lando Norris’ slip up also helped the Dutchman secure a finish at P2. What could have been a devastating drop in the driver’s standings, the Dutchman is now only a handful of points behind.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Horner

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Max Verstappen’s second-place finish in Sunday’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix felt like a victory for the Dutchman’s Red Bull squad, team principal Christian Horner said. The 23-year-old Verstappen had started last after taking on a new engine that exceeded his permitted allocation but he crossed...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Alex Albon
Person
Helmut Marko
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s father reveals secret to how Red Bull star learned ‘to overtake from anywhere’

Max Verstappen developed his overtaking skills after he was banned from performing manoeuvres on straights or parts of the track that were “too easy”, his father has revealed. The Dutchman became the youngest race winner in Formula One history when he won on his Red Bull debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 and will become one of the youngest drivers to win a world championship if he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the title this season. The 24-year-old trails Hamilton by two points with seven races to go, after he went from the back of the grid to finish second...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Max Verstappen Not Falling for Lewis Hamilton's Mind Games in F1 Title Fight

Red Bull Racing's Formula 1 championship contender Max Verstappen isn't falling for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's mind games. At least that's what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Formula 1 veteran and now broadcaster David Coulthard are saying. However, Coulthard thinks Mercedes' Hamilton can also handle the psychological pressure of their ultra-intense 2021 world championship fight.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Max Verstappen's F1 debut: 2014 Japanese Grand Prix

It’s seven years to the day since Max Verstappen first drove a Formula One car – days after his 17th birthday. Who did Max Verstappen replace in the practice run at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, and what happened next?. Max Verstappen makes debut at 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. Over...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Albon simulator sessions helped him understand Verstappen's unique car demands

Alex Albon says his work as simulator driver for Red Bull has helped him understand some of Max Verstappen's unique demands in the car. Alex Albon has revealed that his weekend work as a development simulator driver through 2021 has helped him understand Max Verstappen's style, after struggling to replicate the Dutchman in their season together as teammates at Red Bull.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Racing#Red Bull#Dutch#Alphatauri#Thai#Rb#Christian
firstsportz.com

Turkish GP: Toto Wolff Reveals Lewis Hamilton’s Plan vs Max Verstappen

No race fan could have predicted Max Verstappen to challenge Lewis Hamilton in such a manner for the world champion in such a fashion, before the start of the 2021 Formula 1 season. However, with just seven races to go, it seems like Max Verstappen could move ahead of the reigning champion once again if the latter decides to take a grid penalty. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals the plan his team and ace driver shall endure in order to tackle the Dutchman.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Jos Verstappen Hits Out at Lewis Hamilton: “Threatened by My Son”

Max Verstappen attempt to end Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton tenure in the turbo hybrid era has been handed a boost as Lewis Hamilton has taken a 10-grid penalty. With just 2 points separating the two, the Turkish GP could hand Max Verstappen by lead by more than 5 points (as of writing per the current scenario). However Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen has fired shots at the seven-time world champion.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Helmut Marko Plucks Out Problem: Max Verstappen Could Have Beaten Valtteri Bottas

If there is one driver who could have got Mercedes smiling on Saturday, ti was Valtteri Bottas who followed Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position in Istanbul as his teammate is all set to suffer from a 10-place grid penalty. On the other, hand Max Verstappen will start the race on Sunday from P2. Which has led to Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko to pick out the problem.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Is the Turkish Grand Prix on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch Formula 1 race today

The Turkish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday with title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going to battle once again.Hamilton leads the Dutchman by two points but with the Brit taking a grid penalty for the upcoming race he may not be able to hold onto the lead with six races to go.In a similar situation to Verstappen’s engine penalty at the Russian Grand Prix in September, Hamilton will have a 10-place penalty for using too many parts.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but managed to finish on the podium and Hamilton will have...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘nervous’ about Max Verstappen, Ralf Schumacher claims

Max Verstappen’s incredible drive at the Russian Grand Prix has made Lewis Hamilton “nervous”, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but drove arguably the race of his career to end on the podium. It means he remains in touching distance of title rival Hamilton who is only two points ahead of him with six races to go.“Both are driving at an incredibly high level,” Schumacher said per Motorsport.com. “I think Max Verstappen has taken an incredible step. He is driving much more intelligently. He still takes risks, but not...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Doubts Red Bull Has Pace to Win Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix hasn’t been the mostkind for Red Bull so far. However after Max Verstappen fetched the P2 spot for Sunday’s race, the Dutchman reveals that he is unsure about the pace of the challengers to be able to win the race in Istanbul against the fellow companions. With Ferrari and McLaren even impressing, Verstappen might be aware of the danger that these teams posses during the start.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton left furious in Turkey after surrendering lead to Max Verstappen

A furious Lewis Hamilton surrendered the world championship lead to Max Verstappen after finishing fifth at the Turkish Grand Prix.Valtteri Bottas took the chequered flag at a damp Istanbul Park ahead of Verstappen and Sergio Perez with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.But Hamilton, who started only 11th after an engine penalty, pointed the finger at his Mercedes team for putting him on to new tyres in the closing stages.Hamilton was on course to finish third with the same rubber he started the race on, before Mercedes’ safety-first approach.Hamilton questioned the decision to stop and snapped “leave me alone” when race...
MOTORSPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“He Didn’t See How Much Lap Time He Lost”: Toto Wolff on Fuming Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was evident is showing his disapproval to his team when they called his in for a pit stop in the dying stages of the Turkish Grand Prix. On a track, which got dry with every successive lap, drivers were feeding off on their pace on the straights. Just when Lewis Hamilton was over seconds behind Max Verstappen, he was called in by Mercedes for a pit stop and ended up losing his spot on the podium.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Jos Verstappen To Make A Return In Racing After A Decade

After over a decade, Jos Verstappen is ready to make a return in early 2022. At the age of 49, Verstappen Sr. will make his return as he will take part in the Dubai 24 hours in a GP Elite-prepared Porsche GT3. This will be his first race/outing since 2009 where he raced with Aston Martin at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Sets A New Record In The Turkish Grand Prix

In a recent turn of events, British driver Lewis Hamilton has broken yet another record and has set a new track record at the Intercity Istanbul Park. This took place in the second practice session of the weekend on Friday as all drivers were still adapting to the new grip and asphalt of the track. The previous record was held by Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who set a time of 1:24.770 in 2005, Juan left F1 in 2006 to drive F1.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Charles Leclerc Comments About Ferrari’s Performance

Ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has commented that “Although things are looking positive so far, it’s only Friday” this is in contrast to Leclerc having two brilliant practice sessions on Friday as he finished just third behind Hamilton and Verstappen in the first session, while he absolutely nailed the second session as he came only second to 7-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy