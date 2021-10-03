Podcast: In the Aftermath of Cincy Loss, Is it Time for a Change at QB for Notre Dame?

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati. Here are the highlights of what he said. “I think the thoughts that I had with my team were about when you play a good opponent, you have to match your play with a high level of competency in terms of the mundane things. We didn’t take care of the basics today and all we needed to do was be efficient with the basics today and we weren’t efficient with the basics. We turned the football over on offense, special teams didn’t cover very well and we didn’t coach very well today and we didn’t play very well today. That’s the long and the short of it. Cincinnati was the better football team today.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO