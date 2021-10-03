CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: In the Aftermath of Cincy Loss, Is it Time for a Change at QB for Notre Dame?

By Frank Vitovitch
uhnd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time this season, we pod after a loss and it’s definitely not as fun as podcasting after a win. Notre Dame’s offense struggled again today and this time it cost the Irish their first loss of the season. We break down all that went wrong for Notre Dame while spending a lot of time devoted to the quarterback position.

www.uhnd.com

IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame QB Strategy, Improving Defense, Defending The Offensive Line

Talking quarterback strategy moving forward, Brian Kelly defending Jack Coan, the improving defense and the Notre Dame offensive line. 1) Could Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revolutionize quarterback strategy by using three of them regularly in a game? Highly doubtful but it’s an interesting thought. The Irish didn’t lose much, if anything, when Drew Pyne replaced Jack Coan last week. It’s clear, at this point at least, that true freshman Tyler Buchner is the quarterback of the future. Pyne is a redshirt freshman. Pyne is further ahead in the playbook than Buchner. It’s hard to really say that Pyne is as effective as Coan since he's only played a little over a quarter. Where Kelly and the staff should get credit is having three quarterbacks that are all pretty good. It’s not often that a back up quarterback finishes a game like Pyne did in Notre Dame’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. Pyne was 6 for 8 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown.
NOTRE DAME, IN
NBC Sports

No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 7 Cincinnati: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The coaching storylines today are many and obvious, but they obscure something more unique at Notre Dame. Yes, Irish head coach Brian Kelly is about to face the school he once led to the brink of the BCS title game, and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will stand opposite the Cincinnati team he coached just a year ago, led by his mentor and close friend Luke Fickell.
CINCINNATI, OH
State
Washington State
Chicago Sun-Times

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan’s status unclear

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati this weekend won’t be known until Tuesday. Coan suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin...
NOTRE DAME, IN
milwaukeesun.com

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan avoids serious ankle injury

Notre Dame hopes to have starting quarterback Jack Coan available next weekend after he departed Saturday's 41-13 rout of No. 18 Wisconsin in Chicago with an injured left ankle. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said X-rays were "clean." Kelly doesn't think the injury is serious and he expects Coan to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Zach Collaros
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Notre Dame suffers setback against Cincy; QB questions abound

SOUTH BEND – Where does Notre Dame go from here?. That was obviously the question on the mind of linebacker and captain Drew White when he said the Irish can't let one game define their season. And it was the question coach Brian Kelly was considering when he answered query after query about the team's quarterback controversy.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Pilot-News

Irish sputter in loss to Cincy

SOUTH BEND - It was more of the same at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday as the Irish took one on the chin from Cinncinnati 24-13. Notre Dame has struggled all season with consistency and Saturday was no different as moments of brilliance were followed by moments that you would rather forget.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks About The Loss To Cincinnati

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati. Here are the highlights of what he said. “I think the thoughts that I had with my team were about when you play a good opponent, you have to match your play with a high level of competency in terms of the mundane things. We didn’t take care of the basics today and all we needed to do was be efficient with the basics today and we weren’t efficient with the basics. We turned the football over on offense, special teams didn’t cover very well and we didn’t coach very well today and we didn’t play very well today. That’s the long and the short of it. Cincinnati was the better football team today.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
NBC Sports

Cincinnati holds off late Notre Dame rally sparked by QB Drew Pyne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offensive struggles caught up to the No. 9 Irish to such an extreme, they basically scored for No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday in a 24-13 Bearcats victory. The first Notre Dame turnover cost the Irish one of their few genuine scoring opportunities, and the next two gifts set up Bearcats scores. Those 10 points off turnovers set up Cincinnati on a day when Notre Dame could hardly sustain a drive in the first half, creating too large a deficit to overcome late.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Scarlet Nation

Column: Notre Dame needs QB direction, and the answer is becoming clearer

SOUTH BEND – Drew Pyne sets aside time for himself. To decompress. To reflect. To keep his mind in the right place. “I’ve gone to church almost every other night the past couple weeks, just sitting in the basilica, thinking about the day, about the week and having a positive attitude at all times,” said Pyne, Notre Dame’s sophomore quarterback.
FOOTBALL
uhnd.com

Brian Kelly Not Ready to Publicy Name Starting QB for Notre Dame Yet But…

At Brian Kelly’s weekly Monday press conference, the Irish head coach was unsurprisingly asked a barrage of questions of who his starting quarterback will this weekend. Equally unsurprisingly, Kelly wasn’t ready to publicly name a starter though he did admit that he and the staff knew who would be starting. The rest of the team will know today as well based on the snaps in practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: How the Fighting Irish QB competition stacks up vs. Hokies

Notre Dame entered the 2021 season with a starting quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Now entering Week 6 in a gut-check game at Virginia Tech, Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly has to settle what has become a quarterback carousel and choose a starter from one of three players: Coan, second-year freshman Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner.
NFL

