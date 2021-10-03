Podcast: In the Aftermath of Cincy Loss, Is it Time for a Change at QB for Notre Dame?

Talking quarterback strategy moving forward, Brian Kelly defending Jack Coan, the improving defense and the Notre Dame offensive line. 1) Could Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revolutionize quarterback strategy by using three of them regularly in a game? Highly doubtful but it’s an interesting thought. The Irish didn’t lose much, if anything, when Drew Pyne replaced Jack Coan last week. It’s clear, at this point at least, that true freshman Tyler Buchner is the quarterback of the future. Pyne is a redshirt freshman. Pyne is further ahead in the playbook than Buchner. It’s hard to really say that Pyne is as effective as Coan since he's only played a little over a quarter. Where Kelly and the staff should get credit is having three quarterbacks that are all pretty good. It’s not often that a back up quarterback finishes a game like Pyne did in Notre Dame’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. Pyne was 6 for 8 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown.
