Franz Tost: “Max Verstappen is Technical Lead Driver, Development As He Wants”

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not a surprise to race fans in knowing that Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez have all been dominated by Max Verstappen during their stint with Red Bull at one point or the other at least. Not only has the Dutchman shown more of his skillset, but has even deserved every single praise for the same. The primary reason for domination could be that he is fully in control of the development of the cars.

Biloxi Sun Herald

Hamilton wins 100th F1 race to take lead over Verstappen

To win his 100th Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton drew on much of his vast experience from the first 99. Hamilton used his overtaking skills, strategic thinking and driving skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap to a landmark victory to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 driver standings: Hamilton retakes the lead from Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's 100th career F1 victory means he once again sits atop the Drivers' Standings following the Russian Grand Prix. A late rain shower denied long-time leader Lando Norris his maiden F1 win, with Hamilton coming out on top after timing his switch to Intermediate tyres just right. The result...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Christian Horner: “It Feels Like a Victory for Max Verstappen Today”

Although the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton won his 100th grand prix after acing the race at Sochi. It was Max Verstappen who took a grid penalty this past weekend and had to start the race from the last on Sunday. But as it turns out, Lando Norris’ slip up also helped the Dutchman secure a finish at P2. What could have been a devastating drop in the driver’s standings, the Dutchman is now only a handful of points behind.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“This Cannot Happen in the Title Race with Max Verstappen”: Mercedes Shows Concern

In 2020 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton seized him seventh world championship when he aced the Turkish Grand Prix. Yet a year later on this track and the situation seems to be different. With Mercedes showing signs of concern over Lewis Hamilton’s engine. The limited amount of grip at the Intercity in Istanbul has also been bothering the Brackley based team.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner praises Verstappen: He made a great call

Max Verstappen made the perfect call in the final rain-affected phase of the Russian Grand Prix. The Dutchman changed to the Intermediate tyres at exactly the right moment and moved up to second position. In doing so, he kept the damage in the title battle with Lewis Hamilton – who took the win – to a minimum.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

How many wins does Max Verstappen have in F1?

He’s in contention to win the world title for the first time, but how many F1 wins does Max Verstappen currently have? And which odd record does he currently hold in terms of most wins in F1?. Max Verstappen F1 race wins. Verstappen has started 134 grands prix since his...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Mercedes Got a Penalty but Max Verstappen Stopped It”: Gerhard Berger

The Russian Grand Prix could have witnessed Max Verstappen drops significant points against Lewis Hamilton in the Driver’s Standings. But as the chaotic final saga took place at Saga, the late showers seemed to have helped the Dutchman to fetched a second position, only behind Lewis Hamilton. Ahead of the...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Former F1 driver praises 'mentally strong' Verstappen

Despite facing increased pressure in what is his first battle for the World Championship, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes Max Verstappen is showing he is more than up to the challenge. Verstappen currently trails seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton by two points with just seven races remaining....
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hill criticises Bottas' weak defence against Verstappen: It was a gift to Max

Damon Hill has criticised Valtteri Bottas' limp defence against Max Verstappen in Russia, saying he essentially gifted a position to the Dutch driver. Damon Hill has said that Valtteri Bottas was "hardly racing" when Max Verstappen overtook him early in the Russian Grand Prix. Verstappen, who started behind the Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Tost explains why Verstappen is his title favourite

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost has explained why Max Verstappen is his title pick for this season, ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen has done enough to convince AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost that he's the driver to win this year's World Championship. The Dutch driver may be trailing Lewis Hamilton by...
MOTORSPORTS
