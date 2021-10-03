Franz Tost: “Max Verstappen is Technical Lead Driver, Development As He Wants”

It is not a surprise to race fans in knowing that Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez have all been dominated by Max Verstappen during their stint with Red Bull at one point or the other at least. Not only has the Dutchman shown more of his skillset, but has even deserved every single praise for the same. The primary reason for domination could be that he is fully in control of the development of the cars.