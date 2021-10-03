CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's blowout win over Kansas

By Michael Swain
Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa — Iowa State had no issues defeating Kansas at home on Saturday. Matt Campbell's men jumped out to an early lead thanks to an efficient offensive showing and some stout play on the defensive side of the ball. The Cyclones were able to establish a four-score lead by the end of the first quarter and never let Kansas back into the game. Iowa State eventually won 59-7, marking the second-most points scored over a conference opponent in program history. With the win, Iowa State improved to 3-2 (1-1 Big 12) on the season.

Inside Iowa State's punting issues and what Matt Campbell is looking for going forward

Iowa State’s punt unit has not been a strength through four games this season and it's hindered Iowa State’s ability to play the complementary football that Matt Campbell often talks about. In games against Iowa and Baylor, in particular, that unit has hurt Iowa State as its opposition has used short punts or long returns to mitigate Iowa State’s ability to flip the field.
