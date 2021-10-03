CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: 'Travels with George'

Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Viking. 374 pp. $30. Review provided by The Washington Post. Soon after his inauguration as America’s first president in 1789, George Washington announced his decision to visit every state in the union. At the time, the term “United States” was a plural noun, and the recently ratified Constitution was, as one pundit put it, “a roof without walls.” Washington’s goal was to make himself the face of the new national government throughout a countryside where “We the People of the United States” was more a rhetorical hope than a political reality.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Times-Union

Book review: Beautiful story of canine companionship

"The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found" If you’re a dog lover and want to treat yourself to a beautifully written story that will make your whole self smile, read this memoir by Rick Bragg, known for “All Over but the Shoutin’,” “Ava’s Man “ and many other books that weave a magic spell on you.
PETS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'The Book of Form and Emptiness,' by Ruth Ozeki

Early in "The Book of Form and Emptiness," Ruth Ozeki's heady new novel, an off-course bird bangs into a classroom window: "THWACK!" The middle schoolers are stunned. One is particularly upset. Benny Oh approaches the glass. He whispers to it, then punches it. Why? The window was sobbing and "I needed it to stop," he explains.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kscj.com

NATHANIEL PHILBRICK – TRAVELS WITH GEORGE: In Search of Washington and His Legacy

Book: TRAVELS WITH GEORGE: In Search of Washington and His Legacy. Publishing: ‎ Viking (September 14, 2021) “Travels With George…is quintessential Philbrick — a lively, courageous, and masterful achievement.”—Boston Globe. Does George Washington still matter? Bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick argues for Washington’s unique contribution to the forging of America by...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boomer Magazine

Book Review: “North” by Roy Robbins

As we come out of the beach reads and brain candy books of summertime, fall tends to bring the desire for cozier, more thoughtful types of genres. If you too seek something more along these lines, North – a novel published by Ray McAllister’s own Beach Glass Books publishing company – might be right up your autumnal alley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
townline.org

REVIEW POTPOURRI – Book: The Haldeman Diaries

The Haldeman Diaries, a massive book of almost 700 pages, was issued by Putnam a year after the death of H.R. Haldeman (1926-1993) who served as Chief of Staff for former President Richard Nixon for four years before being quietly pressured to resign by his boss in the spring of 1973 during the Watergate scandal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: 'Innovation' a deep look at Great Britain

“The King is in his counting-house, counting out his money.” Written as a parody, those old nursery rhymes didn’t make much sense to you then, and they probably still don’t. The Queen in this particular rhyme might’ve had bread with honey, but a nose-pecking blackbird? Wouldn’t you really rather get your British history from “Innovation: The History of England Volume VI” by Peter Ackroyd?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musicconnection.com

Book Review: Gourd Drum Engineering

Gourd Drum Engineering is mostly about building percussion instruments using gourds, but hopefully it will be more than that. “The best thing that could happen,” say the authors, “is for people who have never made instruments before, or who have never worked with gourds before (or both), to be inspired to go in new directions and create things that are some combination of unique, fun, interesting, practical, and of high quality.”
MUSIC
lhvc.com

October book review: The Afterlife Road

I'm back with another Inkberry Books review and I'm very excited to share my thoughts. Author Brice Austin takes readers on seven relatively short journeys with various characters in The Afterlife Road. These are stories that, at first glance, may seem mundane--a guy who doesn't want anything to do with the family business, another mourning for a beloved family pet, or a girl who almost drowns while taking a pit stop during a bicycle race.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Washington
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Nathaniel Philbrick
Person
George Washington
ftc.co

The Plurality Principle: A Book Review

Over the past several years, numerous works have been released calling churches back to a polity that is built on a plurality of elders. Much of the effort has been directed toward demonstrating the biblical argument for an eldership and some resources offer counsel on how churches can transition to an elder governance structure. Other resources define and describe the role of elders in the church. How should one understand the qualification passages in 1 Timothy and Titus? What must elders do? How should churches develop elders? These questions and more have been addressed. In The Plurality Principle, Dave Harvey offers something new and something desperately needed in the church. Harvey shares how elder pluralities can function in a healthy manner that serves the church well. While many of the books written on eldership deal with the elders as individuals, The Plurality Principle focuses on the team dynamic amongst the elders.
RELIGION
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Random Review: Book on beavers to be discussed

Robert Beschta of Corvallis will review "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter," as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place online Wednesday via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/. Ben Goldfarb's "Eager" is...
CORVALLIS, OR
Texarkana Gazette

BOOKS | REVIEWS: Reeling

After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" — the second in a planned trilogy — Stonich dips into that meditative state, reeling the reader in with a beautiful tale of love and grief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Southern
Florida Times-Union

Book review: A lively mystery, with exotic animals and ghosts

"When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky" Cherokee cowgirl Nancy Benge grew up on the Miller Brothers 101 Ranch in Oklahoma, “the last Wild West show in existence.” Given “the wild Indian name” of Two Feathers, her life’s goal had always been to perform in a Wild West show. “She...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talesbuzz.com

The Midnight Library Book Review

As a voracious reader, I’ll take a book recommendation from just about anywhere; I’m always looking for new titles to add to the stack of books on my nightstand (currently there are 11, but that’s a story for another day). I have been scrolling on BookTok for a while now, and after seeing one too many reviews of The Midnight Library ($13, originally $26) by Matt Haig, I knew I needed to pick up a copy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theridernews.com

Catch the book first: “One of Us is Lying” review

Whenever a book is adapted into a television show or movie, I want to check out the book first to see what it’s all about. I did just that with “One of Us is Lying” by Karen M. McManus. The book was released on May 29, 2017 with the television...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy