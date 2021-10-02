CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA rumors: Nikola Jokic out for first Nuggets pre-season game

HoopsHype
 8 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks, NBA sources tell DallasBasketball.com, want to trade Trey Burke. And in addition to the usual trade complications and stumbling blocks that might come with any trade idea, in play here is the fact that Burke, who has demonstrated himself to be at times an explosive scoring point guard, is still “studying” whether he wants to vaccinated against COVID. Medical facts? We won’t go there. Transactional facts? We know for a fact that in the NFL, if you are a street free agent looking for work, the first question prospective employers ask you is, “Are you vaccinated against COVID?” And if your answer is unsatisfactory, said NFL team will not sign you.

hoopshype.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Austin Rivers
AllClippers

Clippers Defeat Nuggets 103-102 in Pre-Season Opener

While the NBA pre-season can often feel redundant and unexciting, the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets gave fans a thriller in the pre-season opener. Both team were without their top talent, and the Clippers did not play any of their veterans beyond the first half; however, both teams got exciting performances from their young players.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Confirmed out

Barton (ankle) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. As anticipated, Barton will be held out of the team's exhibition due to an ankle sprain. Head coach Michael Malone noted that Barton is progressing, per Singer. His next chance to see exhibition action arrives Wednesday against Golden State.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Dallasbasketball Com#Covid#Usa Today#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#The Denver Post#Nuggets Ink
CBS Sports

Denver Nuggets preview: Nikola Jokic has even more on his plate, and it's Michael Porter Jr.'s time to shine

Jamal Murray going down with a torn ACL in the second week of April was one of the biggest gut shots in a 2020-21 season full of crippling injuries. With Aaron Gordon on board and Nikola Jokic on his way to a landslide MVP, the Nuggets were a legit title threat. They still managed to win their first-round series over the Blazers, a commendable achievement with a starting backcourt of Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo, but were ultimately left wondering what might've been as they were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon shine, but Nuggets lose to Warriors 118-116

Nikola Jokic made his preseason debut tonight and looked pretty darn good, but ultimately the Nuggets were edged out by the Warriors by a score of 118-114. Jokic finished with a 17 point, 10 rebound double-double and was joined in double scoring figures by Aaron Gordon, PJ Dozier and the J. Greens. Jordan Poole led the scoring for Golden State with 17 points of his own.
NBA
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise who stood out for Nuggets during 2021 NBA training camp

The Denver Nuggets are in a tough spot this upcoming season with Jamal Murray projected to miss the majority of, if not, the entire campaign as he continues to recover from a torn left ACL. Still, with the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way and the potential of a breakout season from Michael Porter Jr., it is going to be hard to completely count out Denver as a strong contender in the Western Conference.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sports
Marquette University
Canis Hoopus

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Nuggets Model vs. The Timberwolves Model Since Game 82

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Adam Mares, who covers the Denver Nuggets for DNVR Sports. Dane and Adam get into the linear progression of the Nuggets since the 2017-18 season compared to the Minnesota Timberwolves volatility. The role of front office continuity, the growth of a Big 3, and the coaching schematics that unleashed Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
The Gazette

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic welcomes new baby, doesn't miss a beat in preseason debut against Warriors

Tending to an additional mouth to feed apparently did little to diminish Nikola Jokic’s on-court ability and approach. After missing most of the Denver Nuggets’ training camp in San Diego due to the birth of his daughter and sitting out the squad’s first preseason game, the reigning Most Valuable Player put up a first-half double-double before sitting the second half of Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. Jokic said he had only scrimmaged a few times in the last three-plus months before his preseason debut.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy