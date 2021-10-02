NBA rumors: Nikola Jokic out for first Nuggets pre-season game

The Dallas Mavericks, NBA sources tell DallasBasketball.com, want to trade Trey Burke. And in addition to the usual trade complications and stumbling blocks that might come with any trade idea, in play here is the fact that Burke, who has demonstrated himself to be at times an explosive scoring point guard, is still “studying” whether he wants to vaccinated against COVID. Medical facts? We won’t go there. Transactional facts? We know for a fact that in the NFL, if you are a street free agent looking for work, the first question prospective employers ask you is, “Are you vaccinated against COVID?” And if your answer is unsatisfactory, said NFL team will not sign you.