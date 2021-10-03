Walsh’s clutch homer goes for naught in loss
SEATTLE -- It was all set up for the Angels to play spoiler against the Mariners for a second straight night. First baseman Jared Walsh hit a dramatic three-run homer off closer Paul Sewald to give the Angels a one-run lead in the eighth, only for reliever Steve Cishek to give up the lead on a two-run single to Mitch Haniger in the bottom of the inning. It proved to be the difference in a 6-4 loss for the Angels on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, as the Mariners kept their postseason hopes alive heading into Sunday’s season finale.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0