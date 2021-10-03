CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

“I am not weak”: Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar’s first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy’s political process. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat...

AFP

Qatari women take careful steps at first polls

Qatari women are standing in the country's first legislative election Saturday, but in far lower numbers than men, prompting warnings that their influence on issues that affect women could be limited. Of the 284 hopefuls running for the 30 available council seats, just 28 are women. The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the emir with analysts suggesting he may name a number of women to right the imbalance in the body which will draft laws and scrutinise ministers. "It's an extremely positive step that women are part of this process," said Elham Fakhro, senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group. "However, I think we do have to limit our expectations (of their influence)... as there are only 28 women running for positions -- it really shouldn't be surprising."
The Independent

Qataris are about to do something they have never done before – hold a general election

Qataris go to the polls on Saturday in what has been described as the country’s first “general election”. That might be a very generous description of what is about to happen, but the candidates’ posters are up, the campaigning is well under way and, at the weekend, Qataris will do something they have never done before – elect people to the country’s Shura Council.
Shropshire Star

German legislators hold first meeting following election

The centre-left Social Democrats under Olaf Scholz were the narrow victors – but there is a long way to go before an administration can be formed. Germany’s newly-elected legislators are holding their first meetings as the main parties look to put together a new government and digest the results of an election that reduced outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc to its worst ever result.
