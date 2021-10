Bo Nix was the key to Auburn’s victory over LSU to improve to 4-1 on the season. It wasn’t so much his passing performance that lead his team to its first win in Baton Rogue since 1999. It was LSU’s inability to contain him on the ground as he ran for 74 yards on 12 attempts. He also somehow escaped a sure sack to complete his only touchdown pass of the day, a ball that was put up out of desperation and landed in the arms of Tyler Fromm.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO