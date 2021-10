Russell Wilson was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury to his throwing hand as his Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in their divisional battle on Thursday.The quarterback was hurt by contact on the middle digit of his right hand in the third quarter, with Seattle coach Pete Carroll describing it afterwards as a “badly sprained finger”.Wilson had opened the scoring in the second quarter by throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf with the Seahawks defence holding the Rams to just three points from Matt Gay’s 31-yard field...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO