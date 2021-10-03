CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Wilson Coasts By On His Charisma in SNL Monologue

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Wilson opened Saturday Night Live’s 47th season with a monologue that was less “comedy” than it was just “Owen Wilson being very charismatic and handsome for four minutes.” But that’s okay! He has, as one critic puts it, the stage presence of “an old golden retriever laying next to a fire,” which sounds like a good time to us. “To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal, but I’ll tell you what,” Wilson said of his laid-back persona. “When Daniel Day-Lewis retired, and all that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. And that’s when I knew I had to do Cars 3.” The Brothers Wilson (Luke and Andrew) also made appearances in the audience, while Owen talked about the pitfalls of being a middle child. A tame opening to season 47, but also very sweet and comfortable, much like… a golden retriever laying by a fire, or, Owen Wilson in Marley & Me.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson reprises ‘Cars’ role as Lightening McQueen in controversial sketch

Owen Wilson has reprised his role as the voice of Lightening McQueen in Cars on the season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Wilson was seen delivering a controversial sketch in which he reads one-liners from the cartoon film script.Many fans on social media enjoyed the moment, with one calling it “a blast” and another saying it was “one of the best openers on the show”. Others watching Saturday Night Live felt some of the references were – in the words of one fan – “too risqué” when Wilson can be seen reading some controversial lines such as: “Grow...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks ‘bad reviews’ in opening Saturday Night Live monologue

Owen Wilson opened the new series of Saturday Night Live this evening (October 2) as the programme’s first host of season 47. The actor delivered an opening monologue in which he said how “excited” he is to be hosting the show “live” in front of the audience and viewers at home – and mentioned that his two brothers were also in attendance.“I’m excited to be here doing something live, I mean this is what musicians talk about when you get that instant feedback from the crowd,” he said. “Because of course when you do a movie, you do it,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Owen Wilson: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with Owen Wilson set to host the first episode of the 47th season. It’s the first time the actor has ever hosted the late night comedy show, although he appeared in 2016 in the Weekend Update slot as his Zoolander character, Hansel, alongside his co-star for that film, Ben Stiller. Last year, Wilson revealed why he’s never hosted the show before, saying: “I get really nervous with public speaking” on former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin. He continued: “I’ve never done any of those...
TV & VIDEOS
