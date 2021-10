Baseball anxiety is at a boiling point in California at the fact that one of baseball’s two best teams this season, either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants, each with 100 plus victories, will be forced into a one game elimination playoff against a team with about 14 fewer wins. Back in New York, MLB headquarters and the networks are bubbling with excitement at the idea of a play-in game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox for the first time since Bucky Dent’s walk off home run in 1978. Fans should enjoy the one game wild card format while they can, because it’s likely to become a thing of the past by next season.

