Why Did Beck Bennett Leave SNL?

Cover picture for the article‘Saturday Night Live’ (or simply ‘SNL’) is one of the most entertaining series ever to grace television. The show’s long-enduring success has to be dedicated to its impressive team of writers and performers who come up with hilarious sketches and humorous bits that have become an indispensable part of pop culture. ‘SNL’ has served as a launchpad to the careers of some of the best comedic talents in the USA, such as Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis, and Adam Sandler, just to name a few.

Distractify

Why Did Natalie Morales Leave the 'Today' Show?

It’s always pretty surprising when someone who’s been part of one network for many years decides that they’re ready to part ways. That’s the case with Natalie Morales, who has decided to leave the Today show on NBC after spending 22 years with the network. Some of Natalie’s other noteworthy hosting jobs in the past include Access Hollywood, Access Live, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
CNBC

Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt depart 'SNL,' rest of cast returns for 47th season

While the majority of cast members are returning for "Saturday Night Live's" 47th season, long-time regular Beck Bennett is departing the NBC late night show. Additionally, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have been upped to repertory players this season. The variety series has also added three new featured players: Aristotle...
92.9 The Bull

Beck Bennett Leaves ’Saturday Night Live’ After Eight Seasons

Saturday Night Live has announced the final and full cast list for its upcoming 47th season. As is true for almost every year, there are new faces and departing ones as well. The most notable name leaving the show this fall is Beck Bennett, a dependably hilarious staple on SNL for the last eight seasons. Also departing is featured player Lauren Holt, who joined the show last fall.
primetimer.com

Beck Bennett leaves SNL after eight years as three new cast members join for Season 47

Bennett is exiting Saturday Night Live along with Lauren Holt, a featured player who joined last season, ahead of this week's Season 47 premiere. The rest of the cast will return, including Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson. As expected, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have been promoted to the regular cast after two seasons. "Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much," Bennett, who joined as a featured player in 2013, wrote on Instagram accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos. "Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences. that completely changed my life I had so much fun." Bennett famously portrayed Sen. Mitch McConnell, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Joining the Season 47 cast are three new featured players: comedian and Silicon Valley vet Aristotle Athari, a member of Hasan Minaj’s sketch group Goatface; comic and actor James Austin Johnson, an impressionist known for his viral Donald Trump impression; and writer and actress Sarah Sherman, who goes by the online name Sarah Squirm, who has already tackled the pandemic in a "The Sarah Vaccine" sketch for Means TV. As was the case last year, SNL will allow some cast members to take time off to work on other projects.
Vanity Fair

Saturday Night Live Cast Changes: Beck Bennett Is Leaving, Three New Faces Are Joining

Bennett departs the show after eight seasons alongside featured player Lauren Holt, who won’t return for a second season. Meanwhile, three new cast members join the fray. The cast of Not Ready for Primetime players at Studio 8H is remaining largely unchanged. On Monday, Saturday Night Live announced its repertory for the upcoming 47th season, which will consist of 21 cast members. Longtime cast member Beck Bennett (known for playing Vice President Mike Pence and a shirtless Vladimir Putin) departs the show after eight seasons, as does featured player Lauren Holt, who only joined SNL last year.
Marietta Daily Journal

Beck Bennett exits ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon will return

NEW YORK — Despite last season’s tearful final episode, almost the entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” will be back at 30 Rock this year. Beck Bennett, who spent eight years on the sketch comedy show and is best known for playing former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian president Vladimir Putin, and featured player Lauren Holt, who debuted last fall, have exited stage left, NBC announced Monday.
Yardbarker

Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt won't return to 'Saturday Night Live'

The Hollywood Reporter relayed that featured player Lauren Holt is also out. "The remainder of last season’s cast—regulars Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang and featured players Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson—are all set to return," THR continued. "Fineman and Yang have been upped to repertory players."
Decider

Weird But Steady, Beck Bennett Held His ‘SNL’ Cast And Sketches Together

In almost every sketch comedy ensemble, you’ll find several archetypes. The alpha star. The weird omega, often the fool and the butt of jokes. In between, the specialists, such as the wacky wildcard, the celebrity impersonating chameleon, the utility player, or the member who thinks they’re the star while nobody else agrees.
brooklynvegan.com

SNL announces Season 47 cast (Beck Bennett leaving; 3 new Featured Players)

Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season this weekend and the series has just announced the cast. Beck Bennett is leaving after eight seasons on the show, and the only other departing cast member is Lauren Holt. Some speculated Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon would be leaving but we're glad they're staying. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have been moved up from Featured Players to regular cast members.
Deadline

‘SNL’: Beck Bennett & Lauren Holt Exiting, Rest Of Cast Returns As NBC Variety Series Adds Three Featured Players

Saturday Night Live has finally set its cast for its upcoming 47th season. The long-running NBC institution is bringing back the majority of its cast members, including the likes of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. However, Beck Bennett, who joined SNL in 2013, is departing, alongside Lauren Holt, who joined as a featured player last season. The late-night comedy variety series has also added three new featured players to the cast: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have also been upped to main cast. This means that the 2021-22 ensemble features Aidy Bryant,...
