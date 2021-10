The Ripple price is currently hovering above the moving averages as the price has been rejected from several potential resistance levels. According to the daily chart, traders can observe a sideways movement for XRP/USD. The 9-day moving average has been acting as support even though the price has not been able to climb above the resistance level of $1.10. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, converting both into support levels and continue trading upwards until they create a bullish movement.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO