SOL Field Hockey Wrap (10-2-21)

By editor
 7 days ago

The final score might suggest an absence of action, but nothing could be further from the truth. The Bucks - who had seen one shot after another thwarted by the Spartans and standout goalie Erin Roy - scored the game-winner with no time showing on the scoreboard clock. “It literally...

