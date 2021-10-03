CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTSU fends off Thundering Herd, 34-28

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like mosquitoes, the turnover bug drains the life out of you. Marshall gave the ball away six times and finished minus-4 in turnover differential Saturday night during a heartbreaking 34-28 setback to host Middle Tennessee State in the Conference USA East Division opener for both programs at Johnny ‘Red’ Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro. The Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-1 CUSA East) never led, despite outgaining the Blue Raiders (2-3, 1-0) by a sizable 493-314 advantage in total yards of offense. MTSU led 7-0 after one and took a 28-14 lead into halftime, then used a pivotal Reid Blankenship 90-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to secure its largest lead of the night at 34-14 headed into the finale. MU provided the only two touchdowns of the fourth quarter, but ultimately ran out of time in its rally bid. A complete recap of the Marshall-MTSU contest will be available in the Wednesday sports edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

