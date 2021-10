The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays all did their part Saturday afternoon to preserve the possibility of the most chaotic outcome, a four-way AL wild-card tie. The Yankees were walloped 12-2 by the Rays, and their divisional rivals did the necessary amount of walloping to keep pace, which meant the Mariners had to beat the Angels in the night game to keep their unlikely run going. They almost blew it in the top of the eighth inning when Paul Sewald gave up a three-run dinger to Jared Walsh, giving L.A. a 4-3 lead, but Mitch Haniger kept Seattle’s dream alive in the bottom of the frame.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO