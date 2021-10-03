CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung smartphone issues finally getting fixed!

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—Imagine buying a fancy phone. It is your pride and joy — till you find it is spitting ads at you in what seems like an unending chain. The problem has been a frustrating one, but now there seems to have been some progress made by the company in getting rid of them. Yes, this major issue in using a Samsung phone is finally getting fixed, as the company seems to have finally pulled ads from some of its stock apps. However, there is so much baggage that it looks like it will take time for everyone to get its benefits.

