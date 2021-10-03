CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Amazing! Between Mars and Earth, this is what is common

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 Oct. 3

Oct. 3—Mars has always been the planet that has been the most in the spotlight. Earlier, it was mostly because many saw water on the planet simply because there were a lot of 'canals' there that astronomers of those days saw through their telescopes. Now, with satellites sent by humans zipping around in its orbit and various robot vehicles drilling holes and sifting through its soil and rock, the attention has notably shifted. From water, the attention has shifted to wind.

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
#Earth#Pluto#Deserts#Journal#Titan
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Nuking collision-course asteroids could throw Earth a last-minute lifeline

Launching a nuclear bomb at an asteroid on collision course with Earth may sound like the plot of a sci-fi movie, but new research suggests even a terrifyingly late intervention could help avoid an extinction-level crash. The potential for a so-called asteroid disruption has been well argued over recent decades, as astronomers and defense agencies try to figure out just what Earth could do in the fact of an incipient asteroid strike.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Simulations suggest an Earth or Mars size planet may be lurking out beyond Neptune

A team of space scientists has published a paper in Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics suggesting that there may be an Earth- or Mars-sized planet orbiting beyond Neptune. They further suggest that simulations of the creation of the solar system show that such a planet may have been pushed from the outer regions of the solar system by the gas giants.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
ScienceAlert

An Exoplanet So Hot It Rains Iron May Be Even Hotter Than We Thought

Exoplanets – planets outside our Solar System – continue to provide astronomers with fascinating glimpses of other worlds, including the one designated WASP-76b. On this inferno-like planet, almost the size of Jupiter, the daytime surface temperatures are hot enough to vaporize iron, which could fall as rain on the slightly cooler night side. Now researchers have given WASP-76b another look and concluded that it might actually be hotter than previously thought. Key to that conclusion is the discovery of ionized calcium, which would need "significantly hotter" conditions to form than have previously been outlined in studies. As we know from previous research, temperatures...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
Echo Press

Astro Bob: Where on Mars is Earth?

Venus appears in the southwestern sky at dusk, while the pair of Jupiter and Saturn rule the roost at nightfall in the southeast. Mercury is currently invisible in the sun's glare but will return for a fine appearance at dawn later this month. That leaves Mars. Where the heck is the Red Planet?
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program. The project targets a 2028 launch with a landing in 2033, a five-year journey in which the spacecraft will travel some 3.6 billion kilometers (2.2 billion miles). The UAE s Space Agency said it will partner with the Laboratory for Atmospheric Science and Physics at the University of Colorado on the project. It declined to immediately offer a cost...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Think They Know How These Peculiar Stone Patterns Form in Frozen Landscapes

In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Photos from NASA's Perseverance rover indicate ancient flash floods on Mars

A new study from the team behind NASA's Perseverance Mars rover reveals that areas of Mars — specifically the Jezero Crater, an area scientists think may hold keys to ancient Martian life — experienced "significant" flash floods that carved the landscape into the rocky wasteland we see today. The team...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Astronaut Jared Isaacman Captured this Amazing Footage of Earth During SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission with an iPhone

Shift4 Payments CEO and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman had plenty of camera equipment onboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule during the Inspiration4 mission, but for some shots, he opted to use an iPhone. The entire crew used several Apple products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, to conduct ultrasounds using iPhone 12 Pros and a Butterfly IQ+. When you’re traveling 357.3-miles above Earth, the cupola provides some pretty nice views, as you’re about to see. Read more for two videos and additional information.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Mystery of a strange, mirrored double galaxy solved using Hubble data

When telescopes like Hubble peer out into the cosmos, they can sometimes sneak a view of very distant objects using a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. This is where a massive object like a galaxy passes between a distant object and Earth, and the gravity of this intermediate object warps spacetime and acts as a magnifying glass. This allows astronomers to glimpse objects which would otherwise be too faint and far away to be visible.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

How to See Meteor Showers from Halley’s Comet This Month

It’s almost time to look up, because the Orionids are coming to the Northern Hemisphere from October 16-24. You’ll be able to see the shooting stars without the need for a telescope or binoculars. But to see them at their very best, you’ll want to wake up early: from 4:00-5:00 A.M Daylight Savings Time, according to Farmer’s Almanac, you should be able to see anything from 10 to over 30 meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY

