Couple renovates western Iowa building with long history

MAPLETON, Iowa (AP) — Chances are, future tenants in a soon-to-be-renovated downtown Mapleton building won’t need to take up arms and be on the lookout for bandits. It’s not the 1920′s, when a rash of Monona County bank robberies led to the formation of a vigilante group that used the second floor of the building at 322 Main St. Taking advantage of a unique architectural feature that juts out from the corner of the building and gives whomever’s inside a commanding view of downtown Mapleton, the vigilantes would sit with rifles and Colt revolvers at the ready, keeping watch over the town’s three banks.