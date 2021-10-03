Watch now: Matt Nagy deals with criticism

There are coaches who are highly regarded for their ability to develop and bring the best out of quarterbacks. Andy Reid of the Chiefs is certainly one, and that’s been the case for decades — certainly during his time with the Eagles from 1999 through 2012, as well. When the Bears hired former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in 2018, they were obviously under the assumption that Nagy had picked up enough from Reid to right a quarterback situation that hasn’t been above league average since World War II, and most of the time, “league-average” would be damning the Bears with faint praise. Nagy had been with Reid since 2008 as a coaching intern with the Eagles, and he’d moved his way up to offensive quality control, then quarterbacks coach, then offensive coordinator. Were Nagy to turn out to be some sort of schematic and philosophical fraud, you could give the Bears the benefit of the doubt — if Andy Reid trusted this guy this much, why shouldn’t we?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO