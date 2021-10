Atletico Madrid came out with a 2-0 victory against a struggling FC Barcelona side at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The Rojiblancos scored both their goals through direct and free-flowing counter-attacking football. Luis Suarez turned provider for Thomas Lemar, who scored with a perfect finish in the 22nd minute. The former Barcelona man then himself scored his first goal against Barcelone to seal the tie for Diego Simeone’s side, after being played on 1v1 by Lemar.

