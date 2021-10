Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League on Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal followed up his pair of semi-final assists against Italy with Spain’s opening goal, but Karim Benzema quickly hit back before Mbappe’s winner.It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps’s side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium.Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on, but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block.France...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO