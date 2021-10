The Baltimore Ravens made a handful of roster moves prior to boarding their charter for Denver in advance for their week four meeting at the Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m. However, the wait continues for their first-round receiver. The moves did not involved wide receivers Rashod Bateman or Miles Boykin. Both will remain on the injured reserve list. They have two more weeks of practice remaining before any roster decisions need to be made with them. Bateman (groin) and Boykin (hamstring) made their return to practice on Wednesday from their training camp injuries.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO