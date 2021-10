OGDENSBURG — Salmon River volleyball reentered the win column after a straight set loss to Canton, with a five-set victory against Ogdensburg Free Academy on Thursday. Joely Swamp recorded 15 assists while landing 10 aces for the Shamrocks. Shelby Jock finished with nine kills and two aces while Wynter Jock scattered two aces, three kills, and six blocks. The Blue Devils tied the contest at 1-1 early with a gritty 25-23 win in the second set. The Shamrocks responded with a 25-21 set win in the third set, but the Blue Devils kept Salmon River under the 20-point mark in the fourth frame to tie the match at 2-2. The Shamrocks were able to put Ogdensburg away in the fifth set with a 25-23 win, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO