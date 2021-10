The San Francisco Giants have clinched the National League West over the Los Angeles Dodgers after an 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres on the final day of the regular season. San Francisco also secured home-field advantage through the entire playoffs by virtue of finishing with MLB's best record (107-55). SFGiants @SFGiants For the first time since 2012, the San Francisco Giants are champions of the National League West.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO