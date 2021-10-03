CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF recommends CBDC and global crypto standards for financial stability

By Arijit Sarkar
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a set of policies for the emerging markets and developing economies to ensure financial stability amid global crypto adoption. The IMF believes in the potential of crypto assets as a tool for faster and cheaper cross-border payments, citing the dramatic increase in the value of the crypto markets despite the bearish trends from May 2021. The report attributes high returns, transaction costs and speed and reduced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards as the primary drivers for crypto adoption.

CoinTelegraph

Sri Lanka appoints committee to implement crypto mining and blockchain

Sri Lanka joins the global crypto adoption drive after setting up a committee for exploring and implementing blockchain and crypto mining technologies. A letter shared on Oct. 8 by Sri Lanka’s director general of government information, Mohan Samaranayake, shows that the authorities have approved a recent proposal that aims to attract investments in the country’s blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives.
The Independent

IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that a report alleging she had a role in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there was not an accurate representation of events. The statement came a day after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appeared before the agency's executive board, which is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The bank's "Doing Business” report ranked countries after evaluating its tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. High rankings...
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrencies Pose Limited Risk To UK Financial Stability, Bank Of England Avers

The Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England has today published a report on the financial stability in the U.K., a report that also contains the position of the committee on crypto assets. The report notes the rapid adoption of crypto assets and their integration into the mainstream financial system in the region.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto and pension funds: Like oil and water, or maybe not?

There are good reasons why pension funds should not invest in the crypto and blockchain space. The industry is too new, too volatile, and stultifyingly technical. Moreover, the rules and regulations to govern the sector have yet to be settled. But the fixed-income financial instruments that pension funds typically favor...
CoinTelegraph

Russia aims to limit crypto purchases by non-accredited investors

Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Financial Markets, argued that Russia needs to adopt new laws to protect retail investors from the potential losses of investing in crypto, local news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday. To this end, lawmakers in the country’s parliament are reportedly considering...
bitcoinist.com

110 Countries Are Exploring CBDC At Some Stage, Says IMF Managing Director

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund(IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, recently talked about digital currencies, including CBDC, in one of her recent speeches. The IMF MD gave this speech at the T20 Summit hosted by Bocconi University and Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) on Oct. 5. The submit included sessions with different policymakers and experts who discussed topics relating to various international challenges. The topics included climate and growth, international finance, trade and investments, digitalization, poverty, as well as inequalities.
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto adoption presents ‘new challenges’ according to IMF report

The second chapter to IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report focused on crypto adoption. It outlines the risk related to this year’s crypto boom. The International Monetary Fund released the second chapter to its Global Financial Stability Report for October 2021. In the report, the financial body explained the recent crypto adoption and explosion.
CoinTelegraph

Laos partners with Soramitsu on CBDC research as regulated crypto mining begins

Laos has become the latest nation to begin exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC), announcing upcoming research on the subject in a partnership with Japanese distributed ledger technology (DLT) firm Soramitsu. According to a Sunday report from Nikkei Asia, the project is expected to begin this month and follows...
Fortune

It’s time to set a global ESG standard for investors

For a collection of stories, insights, and resources on 21st-century business leadership—visit The New Leadership Playbook today. “There are no jobs on a dead planet,” our B Team colleague and cochair Sharan Burrow often says. Alarm bells are ringing in the wake of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent...
CoinTelegraph

Bank of America identifies 20 high-profile US companies with crypto exposure

Walt Disney, Fox Corporation, and JP Morgan are among a list of 20 publicly traded United States companies with some level of exposure to crypto and digital assets, based on data by Bank of America, or BofA. According to a BofA report published on Monday, companies like Morgan Stanley, Signature...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

IMF says trimming global growth forecast due to rising risks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this year. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday cited rising risks from inflation, debt and a divergence in growth prospects between nations with access to coronavirus vaccines and those in need of shots.
Metro International

IMF sees global GDP in 2021 slightly below prior forecast of 6%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth in 2021 to fall slightly below its July forecast of 6%, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, citing risks associated with debt, inflation and divergent economic trends in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgieva said the global...
dailyhodl.com

IMF Says Rapid Growth of Bitcoin and Crypto Assets Poses Risks to Consumer Protection and Financial Integrity

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is issuing a warning to investors that this year’s crypto boom may pose risks to their financial stability. In a new blog post, the IMF says that even though the industry has grown tenfold since 2020, investors may still succumb to fraudulent crypto assets or abandoned projects as the digital asset market is still largely unregulated.
bitcoin.com

IMF Warns Crypto Boom Poses New Financial Stability Challenges, Urges Regulators to Step Up

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies poses new challenges to financial stability. “Cryptoization can reduce the ability of central banks to effectively implement monetary policy. It could also create financial stability risks.”. IMF Sees New Challenges to Financial Stability From Crypto. The International Monetary...
ambcrypto.com

IMF now the latest to warn against cryptos opening ‘unwanted doors’

A handful of cryptocurrency exchanges have suddenly become billion-dollar companies. An explosion in Bitcoin’s popularity has supercharged previously small-time platforms into powerhouses generating millions of dollars in revenues. And, it’s not just Bitcoin either, with other altcoins recording immense surges as well. Crypto is “risky” and opens “unwanted doors”. The...
