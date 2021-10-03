Decatur High School teacher wins 2021 Yale Educator Award

At halftime of Decatur High's home football game against Buckhorn last month, the student section erupted with applause for something that had nothing to do with sports.

The reaction came after an announcement that English teacher Jackie Hendrickson had been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Yale University Educator Award, an honor that recognizes educators around the world who have mentored and inspired their students to achieve academic success.

The student section's enthusiasm over Hendrickson's honor didn't surprise other members of the school staff.

"It's not about just teaching to her. It's about helping kids," said Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell.

Russell said students love Hendrickson because she is honest with them and is concerned about their success.

"We had one student last year that was going to college and she didn't have a laptop," Russell said. The student mentioned it to Hendrickson, who took action.

"She came to us and we were able to provide the student with what she needed."

Former students are invited to nominate teachers for the Yale award, and 2021 Decatur High graduate Christian Bailey nominated Hendrickson. Bailey finished at Decatur High with a grade point grade average exceeding 4.0 and earned an all-expenses paid scholarship to Yale through the QuestBridge program. The Ivy League school's tuition is close to $60,000 annually, and other yearly costs can exceed $17,000.

Hendrickson said receiving the Yale honor came as a shock.

“That was Christian’s choice to nominate me, and I’m honored by it,” Hendrickson said. “That one kind of knocked me off my feet a little bit, but I’m humbled and very grateful.”

Hendrickson grew up in Van Buren County, Tennessee, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. After teaching high school in Tennessee and Colorado, she moved to Alabama and taught for three years in Arab before moving to Decatur.

This is her 13th year to teach at Decatur High School.

She says that it is important that students learn life skills like accountability and getting that first job.

“They need to learn punctuality and how to follow instructions in the chain of command,” Hendrickson said.

She also encourages them to find their niche in life and work to constantly improve their strengths.

“You better be able to find out where you fit in and you better be able to find out what you’re good at, embrace that, and then figure out what you need to work on and work on it,” Hendrickson said. “Don’t be afraid to work on it and don’t be afraid to fail.”

This year there were 305 nominees for the Yale educator award from 38 states and 17 countries, and 50 teachers and 21 counselors were selected to receive the award. A committee made up of Yale admissions officers determined the recipients.

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said that the passion Hendrickson has for teaching is one of the reasons students like Bailey become overachievers.

“She has a great relationship with her students and has a great way of getting the most out of them,” Douglas said.

Bailey said she nominated Hendrickson for her ability to connect with and positively influence her students.

“When I first walked into her classroom, her presence and aura was different than any other teacher,” Bailey said. “She’s one of the only reasons I’m at Yale right now.”

Bailey is a freshman at Yale and though she has not decided on a major, she has ideas of what careers she would like to pursue.

“I’m interested in the legal system and criminal justice,” Bailey said. “I’m also real passionate about human rights.”

Hendrickson’s commitment to her students and their lives after high school is evident in the continuing mentorship she provides to Bailey.

“I really love her a lot and text her all the time,” Bailey said.