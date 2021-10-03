CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Who is Herbert Schlosser? Saturday Night Live airs title card

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the tail end of tonight’s Saturday Night Live premiere, the NBC show chose to pay tribute to Herbert Schlosser. So who was he, and what did he mean to the show?. It’s hard to put Schlosser’s impact on the late-night institution into perspective, mostly because it was so vast. He was the president of NBC in the 1970’s and at the time, the network was facing a real predicament as to what to air overnight on Saturdays. He effectively wrote the memo that someday became SNL; he is one of the reasons why the show is on the air. It obviously has changed substantially over the years, he he had the belief that something like this could work and that speaks volumes. He understood its value.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live preview: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves’ premiere!

Tonight the season premiere of Saturday Night Live is going to air on NBC — are you excited in advance for what’s ahead?. There are a lot of things that get us hyped-up in advance for the premiere, and it starts here with the host in Owen Wilson. Given all of the times he’s been impersonated on the show, especially by Melissa Villasenor, it’s a shock that he hasn’t been more of an established presence on the show itself over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald on “Weekend Update”

Returning for its first new episode since last spring, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to late castmember Norm Macdonald during the “Weekend Update” segment in the show’s season premiere last night. Pete Davidson wore a t-shirt emblazoned with Macdonald’s face when he stopped by to discuss his experience at the 2021 Met Gala. And at the end of the “Update” segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che briefly honored Macdonald before throwing to a highlight reel of the former “Update” anchor’s best jokes. “It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” Jost said, with Che calling Macdonald, who died on Sept. 14 at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
Benzinga

Can Live Streaming Revive Falling 'Saturday Night Live' Ratings?

An iconic late night show that has entertained audiences for over 45 years is stepping up its game for the 2021 season by using technology to expand its live audience. What Happened: The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” kicks off October 2 and will be livestreamed for the first time on Peacock, the streaming platform from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Saturday Night Live: Beck Bennett leaves the show

Beck Bennett announced that he’s leaving Saturday Night Live. The performer departs a week ahead of the season 47 premiere and after eight years. Bennett was one of several veteran SNL cast members whose future was up in the air following season 46. However, he will be the only main cast member not slated to return when season 47 premieres on Oct. 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Dallas Observer

The Best North Texas Moments in Saturday Night Live History

It’s great! No wait, it sucks! Now it’s great again! Thus has been the critique of Saturday Night Live for the last 46 years and counting. Unquestionably, it's one of the most important pieces of American comedy in history as the show that gave us Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers and John Belushi. It also gave us the Coneheads.
DALLAS, TX
Parade

Who's Hosting Saturday Night Live's Season 47 Premiere? Everything We Know About SNL This Year

Live from New York… it’s Season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The long-running comedy sketch series is returning to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center this fall with a slew of famous faces making their hosting debut. Ted Lasso star (and SNL alum!) Jason Sudeikis is set to host SNL for the very first time, and the same goes for the three other hosts lined up so far: Loki star Owen Wilson (who’s set for the season premiere), Kim Kardashian West and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner Rami Malek (who stars in the upcoming 007 movie No Time to Die).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#The Tonight Show
imdb.com

How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere

“Saturday Night Live” is up and running for its 47th season premiere in Studio 8H on October 2. The kickoff for the new season will be hosted by Owen Wilson (most recently seen as star of the Disney+ series “Loki”) and will feature fellow Texas native Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Meet the New Members Joining the Saturday Night Live Season 47 Cast

SNL returns for its 47th season on Oct. 21, and three new members are joining the cast: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Saturday Night Live is returning to TV screens for its 47th season on Oct. 21, and viewers can expect to see three new cast members when it does. The NBC show recent confirmed which cast members will be departing, who's staying, and who new is joining the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Director Don Roy King Retiring

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look largely the same this season as it did last year, but a big change will happen behind the camera. Don Roy King, the 12-time Emmy winner who has directed the past 15 seasons of SNL, is retiring. Liz Patrick, who has helmed more than 2,100 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will take over when the show begins its 47th season on Saturday. Beck Bennett, a cast member for the past eight seasons, is leaving the show, and featured player Lauren Holt is also departing. The rest of the regular cast is set to return,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, October 2?

It’s the first Saturday in October. Will it also bring the first brand new episode of Saturday Night Live season 47?. Fans last saw SNL on May 22 as Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X closed out the season. Plenty of uncertainty surrounded the show heading into the new season, but we now have some more clarity on that.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Owen Wilson makes his ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Saturday Night Live is back with a brand new season and to kick things off, Owen Wilson has stepped up to the plate. This new season of Saturday Night Live marks Wilson’s hosting debut on the show. He joked about “coasting”, the vaccine and more. But most of all, he...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Supersized Cast Puts ‘Saturday Night Live’ to the Test

When “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 47th season this weekend, the NBC warhorse will feature its largest cast ever ⁠at 21 deep. With so many veterans of the series rumored to have had one leg out the door last season — Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong — “SNL” impresario Lorne Michaels is probably breathing easy right about now knowing he averted the kind of mass talent exodus that has destabilized the show every once in a while.
TV SERIES
The Independent

SNL 2021: What time is Saturday Night Live on this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning this Saturday (2 October) with its 47th season premiere.Owen Wilson will host the comedy show, with Kacey Musgraves performing as the evening’s musical guest.In the US, the show is scheduled to air at 11:30pm on NBC on Saturday.It typically lasts until 1:30am on Sunday, although the series is live and therefore subject to occasional delays.In the UK, SNL airs on Sky Comedy at 9pm, meaning viewers can catch up on the sketch show the day after its original broadcast.Sketches are also uploaded to the series’s YouTube channel after airing.SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.Three more hosts have been unveiled too to follow up on Wilson: Kim Kardashian West will host on 9 October, followed by Rami Malek the following week, and Jason Sudeikis on 23 October.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: There’s a New Biden on the Block

Hi! My name is Alexis Pereira. I’ve been working on sketch comedy for years, and shows I’ve written and directed have been featured in the New York Comedy Festival. I even wrote and produced a sketch web series for IFC. I’ve been a longtime SNL fan, and I’m excited to recap the show for you all.
NFL
Paste Magazine

Why Doesn't Anybody Leave Saturday Night Live Anymore?

Despite the rumors that swirled throughout Saturday Night Live’s offseason about the futures of cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidison, the show announced on Monday that they’d all be back for this new season, the show’s 47th. So would Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history. In fact, the only long-term cast member that is not returning is Beck Bennett. Lauren Holt, who never quite broke through in her one season, is also not coming back. These decisions, plus three new hires, leave SNL’s cast at 21 people, the most in the show’s history.
TV SERIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Saturday Night Live’ is back and better than ever

“Saturday Night Live” has recently begun its 47th season, with Owen Wilson performing the monologue for the opening episode. As a long-time “SNL” fan, I was more than excited to tune in for season 47. “SNL” proves that some things just remain timeless — humor is one of those things. The show still remains as funny as it was the first time you watched it, with the hosts constantly evolving to incorporate new cultural events into hilarious jokes.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy