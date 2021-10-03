Who is Herbert Schlosser? Saturday Night Live airs title card

At the tail end of tonight’s Saturday Night Live premiere, the NBC show chose to pay tribute to Herbert Schlosser. So who was he, and what did he mean to the show?. It’s hard to put Schlosser’s impact on the late-night institution into perspective, mostly because it was so vast. He was the president of NBC in the 1970’s and at the time, the network was facing a real predicament as to what to air overnight on Saturdays. He effectively wrote the memo that someday became SNL; he is one of the reasons why the show is on the air. It obviously has changed substantially over the years, he he had the belief that something like this could work and that speaks volumes. He understood its value.