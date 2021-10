Playing with strength and vigor, the 7th grade girls volleyball team split with Grant on Monday, losing a close one with their A team and defeating their B team. The girls were ready to move their feet and make plays, and ultimately fell short winning one of three games to the Tigers first team. However, even with a loss in their pocket, they didn’t give up and came out strong for the next match, for a sweeping win. Some of the points and aces leaders on the night were Brooklyn Pelletier with 12 points, and 7 aces and Brooklyn Smith with 8 aces. Nice effort ladies!

GRANT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO