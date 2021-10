Carrasco (1-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings as he took the loss to the Brewers on Sunday. Carrasco struggled off the bat, as the Brewers got to him in the first on a two-run home run from Willy Adames. Three more runs would then end up scoring in the second on two walks, two base hits and an error. He would go on to toss a pair of scoreless innings afterward before his day was over. Sunday was the first time he's fallen short of reaching five innings since Aug. 15 when he gave up six runs in just two innings. Carrasco has now dropped back-to-back decisions and has allowed four walks in two of his last three starts. He owns a 5.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB over 48.2 innings this year. He's set for one more start next weekend against Atlanta.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO