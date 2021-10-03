'Holy Yant:' Husker freshman back steals the show

Jaquez Yant was one of the stories of the spring, but most people didn't know what kind of story. One of those feel-good, walkon-to-watch stories that is good for copy in April but not October? Or this kind of story? This kind of story on Saturday night in which the big running back ran around and just as eagerly through contact to the delight of a Husker fan base whose frustrations from the first month of this season was now giving way to the joy of watching a Husker play the hammer to the opponent's nail.