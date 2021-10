Daniel and Seneca is a storied rivalry, one that I like to call the "Highway 123 Classic". The two teams met to renew that rivalry. Daniel was looking to extend its win streak and stay unbeaten and Seneca was looking to prove something after getting handled by the Lions last year. Seneca would battle, their game plan to slow Daniel's high flying offense worked most of the night. The game was a one score game for three quarters and Daniel was able to score twice late to put it away.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO