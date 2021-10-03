September cattle on feed summary
The September Cattle on Feed report was released on Sept. 24. Extension Beef Cattle marketing specialist, Dr. Kenny Burdine, shared his observations in the following article. Monthly Cattle on Feed reports provide an estimate of cattle inventory in feedlots with a capacity of over 1,000 head. Based on a mid-year comparison to total cattle on feed numbers from the July Cattle report, these monthly reports account for about 84% of total cattle of feed.www.messenger-inquirer.com
