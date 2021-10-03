September cattle on feed summary

USDA last Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) released the monthly Cattle on Feed report and the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2021, was 75.4 million head, down four percent from 2020, but up one percent from June 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.19 million head, was down two percent from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 69.2 million head, was down four percent from last year, but up one percent from last quarter. Meanwhile, the monthly Cattle on Feed report shows cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.2 million head on September 1, 2021. The inventory was one percent below September 1, 2020. This is the second-highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.10 million head, two percent above 2020.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO