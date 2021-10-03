CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

September cattle on feed summary

By Clint Hardy
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

The September Cattle on Feed report was released on Sept. 24. Extension Beef Cattle marketing specialist, Dr. Kenny Burdine, shared his observations in the following article. Monthly Cattle on Feed reports provide an estimate of cattle inventory in feedlots with a capacity of over 1,000 head. Based on a mid-year comparison to total cattle on feed numbers from the July Cattle report, these monthly reports account for about 84% of total cattle of feed.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

Fly Control Considerations for Cattle on Pasture

Horn flies, face flies, and stable flies are not just irritants to livestock, but are also economically important to producers due to negative impacts on milk production and calf weaning weights. In addition, they can affect grazing distribution and transmit eye diseases such as pinkeye and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR). It is difficult to predict what fly levels will be like for any given year, but hot, dry weather usually results in high numbers. It is important to understand identification and life cycles of pests affecting livestock in order to choose the most effective control options.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, as we start the month of October which is annually the month with the most pressure from spring-born calves, traded unevenly steady from 2.00 higher to 5.00 lower with the Southeastern markets mostly 2.00-5.00 lower; with the best demand on calves in the Northern Plains.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Impact of cattle on feed report contains a few surprises

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Friday, Sept. 25, 2021 saw the release of a USDA...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Don't Let Record-High Cattle on Feed Fool You

News of continued high inventory numbers for cattle on feed was enough to fuel some bearish talk among livestock analysts last week. But producers shouldn't let that spur them to underprice feeders, as time is on their side. Here's what the numbers say. Cattle on feed inventory for September came...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
agdaily.com

Increasingly climate-friendly cattle: Feeding the push toward efficiency

Often, the public wants to know: Is there such thing as a climate-friendly cow?. In the summer of 2020, Burger King released a commercial that promoted the chain’s commitment to serving beef with a smaller carbon footprint. Though the execution of that campaign was widely criticized because of the insincere and demeaning way it portrayed farmers, the heart of Burger King’s message was that the fast-food chain was using lemongrass in feed in an effort to reduce methane emissions.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

US hog, Cattle on Feed inventories decline

USDA last Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) released the monthly Cattle on Feed report and the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2021, was 75.4 million head, down four percent from 2020, but up one percent from June 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.19 million head, was down two percent from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 69.2 million head, was down four percent from last year, but up one percent from last quarter. Meanwhile, the monthly Cattle on Feed report shows cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.2 million head on September 1, 2021. The inventory was one percent below September 1, 2020. This is the second-highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.10 million head, two percent above 2020.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Cattle on feed numbers mixed in South Dakota in 2021 compared to 2020

South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 200,000 cattle on feed on September 1, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 5% from last year. Placements during August totaled 44,000 head, down 6% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the...
AGRICULTURE
Leader-Telegram

Crossbreeding better cattle

Crossing two breeds isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Cow herders have been doing so for generations to produce better cattle. But it’s in the modern era where the practice of heterosis may produce its most striking results. The major cattle breeds are well-defined after centuries of refinement. But deviations from...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Beef Cattle#Cow Slaughter#Cattle On Feed
Arkansas Online

Webinars to address cattle-raising climate

As cow-calf producers continue to face market volatility made worse by the covid-19 pandemic, managing risk is more important than ever. Two upcoming webinars from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will shed some light on what cattle producers might expect in the coming fall marketing season and strategies for managing risk.
AGRICULTURE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County grain demonstration plot results

The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program. The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at each. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the entire farm average. Special thank you to the farm businesses who volunteer time and resources which make this information available. Complete results of the plots listed below are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WOWT

CLIMATE SUMMARIES: Review of September and outlook for October in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we dive headfirst into October, here’s a look back at the month of September and the outlook for the month ahead. We had six days with highs above 90° in Omaha, with one – 93° on the 27th – breaking the daily record high. The coolest low of the month was recorded on the morning of the 22nd, with Omaha dipping into the lower-40s. There were a few similar mornings that particular week, with some outlying areas plummeting into the 30s!
OMAHA, NE
ihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 28 September 2021

All major European and US equity indices closed sharply lower, while APAC markets were mixed. US and benchmark European government bonds closed sharply lower. European Traxx and CDX-NA closed wider across IG and high yield. The US dollar and natural gas closed higher, while oil, gold, copper, and silver were lower on the day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Numerous accidental insect invaders

The shortening day length and decrease in temperature cause insects to look for overwintering sites for protection. This results in accidental insect invaders in homes. Asian lady beetles, fall crickets, boxelder bugs and brown marmorated stink bugs may try to come inside this fall. The Asian lady beetles are pale...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
pvtimes.com

Southwest conditions historically dry since 2020, report finds

People who live in the Southwest know it’s been especially hot and dry the last couple of years, but a new government report shows those conditions are actually historic. Precipitation across multiple basins in six states from January 2020 through August 2021 was the lowest recorded since researchers started tracking with gauges in the late 1800s.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. The carbon-intensive colliery, near the town of Seaham on the windswept northeast English coast, hauled coal from deep underground until its closure in 1991. Dawdon has long since flooded with water because part of the mine is below sea level, and is heated by geothermal energy. Authorities now want to capture and harness this valuable and unlimited green energy source to power a new garden village development.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy