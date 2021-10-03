DAN THE MAN

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVladar has a big game, backstopping the Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Kraken. Three days after falling 4-3 to the Seattle Kraken in the first ever meeting between the two clubs, the Flames dumped their Pacific Division cousins 4-1 Saturday night in continuing preseason action. Dan Vladar had...

griffinshockey.com

20 Dan Renouf

Red Wings training camp begins Thursday in Traverse City, with 62 players taking to the ice. Fourth season as a Griffin … Sixth year pro … Signed to a two-year entry-level contract by Detroit, 3/10/16 … Signed to an amateur tryout, 3/10/16 … Released from amateur tryout, 3/21/16 … Signed to an amateur tryout, 4/7/16 … Assigned by Detroit, 10/20/16 … Recalled by Detroit, 3/26/17 … Assigned by Detroit, 3/28/17 … Assigned by Detroit, 9/25/17 … Recalled by Detroit, 9/30/17 … Assigned by Detroit, 10/1/17 … Signed to a one-year contract by Carolina (NHL), 7/2/18 … Assigned to Charlotte (AHL), 1/8/19 … Recalled by Carolina, 1/9/19 … Signed to a two-year contract by Colorado (NHL), 7/2/19 … Assigned to Colorado (AHL), 2/12/21 … Recalled to Colorado, 4/4/21 … Assigned to Colorado, 4/13/21 … Recalled to Colorado, 4/29/21 … Assigned to Colorado, 5/1/21 … Signed to a one-year contract by Detroit, 7/29/21 ... Assigned by Detroit, 10/9/21.
jacketscannon.com

Scouting a Divisional Opponent - is this finally the year the Washington Capitals regress?

The Washington Capitals come into the 2021-22 season with the bulk of the roster that finished last season on a 113 point pace over the regular season. Last year at the deadline, the team went out and acquired Anthony Mantha, expecting him to be the piece that put the team over the top in the playoffs. Instead, for the third straight postseason since winning the Stanley Cup, the Capitals were knocked out in the first round.
Toews expects to play for Blackhawks in opener at Avalanche

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews said he expects to play in the regular-season opener for the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT). "I plan to play, but it's not my decision," the Blackhawks captain said before Chicago played the Minnesota Wild in its final preseason game at United Center on Saturday. "But I don't think that's up in the air, I'm pretty sure."
Notebook: One last preseason tune up

Tampa Bay will wrap up its preseason schedule tonight when it travels to Sunrise to take on the Florida Panthers at the newly-rebranded FLA Live Arena (formerly BB&T Center), the final game in three straight against the Panthers to conclude the exhibition season. The Lightning dropped a 3-2 decision to...
RELEASE: Hardman, R. Johnson, Galvas and Beaudin Assigned to Rockford

Four assigned to IceHogs, training camp roster stands at 28. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Reese Johnson, and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Nicolas Beaudin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently...
Penguins Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (10.09.21)

Below is Pittsburgh's lineup for its road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM at Nationwide Arena. Tomorrow's game will be streamed on www.pittsburghpenguins.com and the Penguins official app.
CBJ assign seven players to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned seven players to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager & Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The following players were assigned: forwards Tyler Angle, Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, Carson Meyer and Tyler Sikura. In addition, the club released forwards...
Blues assign 3 players to Thunderbirds

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned goaltender Colten Ellis, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Scott Perunovich to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Earlier Saturday, the Blues announced they had agreed to terms on a...
Canucks Reduce Pre-Season Roster

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by two players. The following players have been loaned to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. Michael DiPietro. The following players have been designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. Canucks Reduce...
Jets drop preseason finale in Calgary

CALGARY - Special teams hasn't been much of a focus for the Winnipeg Jets during training camp, especially as personnel changed game by game, including in Friday's preseason finale against the Calgary Flames. The Flames scored twice on the man advantage in the first period, while the Jets finished 0-for-4...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES vs. JETS

Check out some of the best pics courtesy of team photog Gerry Thomas. Flames wrap up preseason with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Jets. The Flames special teams were just that Friday night. They scored a pair of powerplay goals and were a perfect 4-for-4 on the PK as...
Three Thoughts: Brannstrom and Holden pair up

After the Ottawa Senators' 5-4 overtime win in Montreal Thursday, Three Thoughts takes a closer look at a new d-pairing for the Sens, but for the two players involved, it's not new at all. Brannstrom and Holden pair up. Erik Brannstrom and Nick Holden paired up during Thursday's 5-4 overtime...
Ducks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players

Olen Zellweger - Defenseman (Everett of WHL) Anaheim's Training Camp roster now includes 29 players (16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders). The Ducks have made the following roster move. Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead, Fall 6-3 to Kings. by Matt Weller @MattWeller_ / AnaheimDucks.com. October 7, 2021. The Ducks...
vgr.com

NHL 22 Player Ratings: Patrick Kane, Alex Ovechkin Among Top-Rated Hockey Stars

It’s that time of year again when the latest ratings arrive for various professional sports stars. We’ve seen NFL stars, NBA stars, and soccer stars get their numbers. Now it’s time for the NHL 22 player ratings to arrive just ahead of EA’s hockey game. While cover star Auston Matthews was the first player to get their rating, EA is now releasing lists by position. Two recent lists revealed more players coming in with 92 ratings, just like Matthews.
NHL
CAMP: McLeod learning to utilize skillset in bottom-six role

EDMONTON, AB - After receiving his first NHL call-up and appearing in 14 games with the Oilers in '20-21, Ryan McLeod is still learning how to hang around the League for good. "It just takes a lot of hard work to make it to this level and stick," McLeod said following Friday's practice at Rogers Place. "There are a lot of great players and you've got to find a role, be an all-star in that role, and do as well as you can, so I'm just trying to find my way."
