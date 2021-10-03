CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIA: When it comes to prayer, why wait?

By KIM WHEELER
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Looking for reputable company to install new heat pump in older home. TIA”. That was the Facebook post I read — twice —...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

portasouthjetty.com

In prayer

Port Aransas ISD students and others bow their heads in prayer while standing in a circle around the flag pole in front of the school district’s administration building on Station Street early in the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 22. First Baptist Church (the yellow building across the street) organized the event, called ‘See You at the Pole,’ according to Charles […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

COMMENTARY: If I’m Good Enough for God, Bless You

Can we have a frank discussion about freedom? The freedom I’m talking about is the freedom afforded to anyone who finds his or her way to Jesus the Christ. There is something quite liberating when you know or come to realize that you’ve been “set free’” as they say.  Have you ever thought about what that really means? The word, […]
RELIGION
lakegazette.net

Community comes together in prayer during annual See You at The Pole

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), gathered at the Monroe City High School for the “See You at The Pole” (SYATP) annual event on September 22 at 7:30 a.m. prior to school starting. The FCA is led by Mr. Ed Talton. Parents, students and faculty gathered together to celebrate this year’s event theme being ‘Just Pray’, with the theme verse being James 4:10. The group gathered in the front entrance way, near the flag pole.
MONROE CITY, MO
Kingsport Times-News

Faith, hope and love grow as we come to church

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. While attending college, I stayed connected with my family by writing letters. Weekly there was excitement going to the mailbox and finding a letter from home. After graduation, I continued writing letters weekly to my future wife; our children find it an outdated form of communication. It seems the art of letter writing is slowly fading away.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Union-Recorder

RICH: When twilight comes

Sometimes in the twilight of a fading day, I sit for a spell on the back porch. Occasionally, I read but oftentimes I just watch and listen. I am entertained by the cats, full of complex personalities, that dart around while the dogs lounge on a red gingham pillow and survey all that over which they are masters.
JESUS
Fox News

Colorado vandals deface Catholic cathedral with 'Satan lives here'

Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass. The cathedral's brass front doors and stone columns were defaced with messages mocking Jesus, maligning Catholic priests as "child rapists," and claiming "Satan lives here," according to local ABC affiliate Denver 7.
COLORADO STATE
localdvm.com

When You Have To Wait for Your Husband

Have you ever thought about all the things you can do while waiting for your significant other to finish up in the bathroom? Maybe a three-mile jog, get a load of laundry done, or even bake cupcakes with your kids? Relle finds time to do all of that, plus get in a quick Target run.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Forty-third annual Song Revival will wrap up tonight at 7 p.m. at Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road, Chuckey (just off Highway 107). Singers will be Jeff and Sheri Easter. No admission, but an offering will be taken. Sullivan Baptist Church will host Chosen Road in concert Sunday 10:15...
KINGSPORT, TN
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Oxygen

Woman Tearfully Reveals What Led To Her Murdering Her Husband

Blake Wolfe was beaten so severely that responders had difficulty determining how he died. Traci Wolfe was convicted of killing her husband, Blake Wolfe, on the morning of Thanksgiving 2012. Now, Traci is talking about what led to a murder so gruesome that responders couldn’t initially determine how the victim died in his bed.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Marshall Project

When Mom Is In Prison — And When She Comes Home

Charnal Chaney takes a deep breath on her yoga mat as affirmations play from her phone speaker in Southeast Washington, D.C. Chaney, 31, begins most mornings this way, going to the gym and meditating before waking up her two eldest children for school. This early morning routine, she says, is...
KIDS
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
Kingsport Times-News

Stop trying to control parents' relationship with ex

Q. Why would my ex-wife continue to have a relationship with her in-laws after four years of being divorced? I understand we have kids, but it’s beginning to be troublesome now that I’m in a serious relationship and thinking about getting married again. What’s good. ex-etiquette?. A. It sounds like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial:A new day dawns for Wallace News building

It started as Broad Street Fruit and News in 1936. Wallace Crum purchased it in 1941, and Kingsport’s Wallace News Stand was born. The downtown business offered newspapers, hard-to-find magazines, paperbacks, tobacco and pipes, and video games, with a pinball machine in the back. In 1974, Marty Mullins continued Wallace News, and later so did Tom Throp. But when Throp shut the building’s sliding garage door for the last time in 2018, it was believed that a business known throughout the region for more than 80 years had come to an end.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

How to protect yourself against adult bullies

Do people you know make comments about an ugly divorce you experienced? Do your in-laws tell secrets about your spouse that cause embarrassment for both of you?. If so, you’ve experienced adult bullying. It’s hurtful, and it can cause you decades of bad feelings. To protect yourself, think ahead. “Jealous...
SMALL BUSINESS

