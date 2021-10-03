CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelce vs. Kelce as the Chiefs visit the Eagles today

Fulton Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time this afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2). Both teams...

Comments / 1

