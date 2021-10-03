Kelce vs. Kelce as the Chiefs visit the Eagles today

Reuben Frank (2-1) I always go back and forth when I put together my weekly Eagles prediction. “They’re definitely going to win” turns into “They have no shot” and I keep going back and forth over and over until Dave Zangaro finally tells me I have to send him my prediction NOW. There was no back and forth this week. Just forth. I don’t think the Chiefs are unbeatable only because I don’t think anybody’s ever unbeatable. But after watching that Dallas debacle I can’t find a way the Eagles can beat the Chiefs on a short week Sunday at the Linc. I do think they can score some points against a Chiefs team that’s allowing 32 points per game. I just don’t know how they’re going to stop the K.C. offense. If the defense plays better, the offense plays better and Nick Sirianni coaches better, they can keep it close.

