Cooper caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Monday night's 41-21 win over the Eagles. Cooper, who exploded for 13 catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, has now failed to top 30 yards while making just three grabs in back-to-back outings. Although fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb caught the same amount of passes on one less look Monday, his 66 yards trumped Cooper, who also saw tight end Dalton Schultz lead the Cowboys in all major receiving categories. While game flow surely played a part -- as Dallas comfortably led for most the second half -- and Cooper did bruise his ribs last week, the receiver should nonetheless be eager to increase his output in the Week 4 matchup against a Panthers defense that just lost top rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) to injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO