Drovers Extend Win-Streak in Dominant Fashion

GOODWELL, Okla. – Saturday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (8-3, 2-0 SAC) extended their win-streak to four games with a 6-0 performance at Oklahoma Panhandle State University (4-6, 1-1 SAC). During the Drovers win-streak they have outscored opponents by a wide margin of 26-1. Sydney Arneson (SO/Edmond, OK) gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead as she scored her first goal of the season, off of an assist from Emma Rice (JR/Norman, OK) in the seventh minute of the first half. The Drovers extended their lead to 2-0 in the 38th minute, when Emma Rice scored the 97th goal of her career.