CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

"I am not weak": Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections

Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) - Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar's first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy's political process. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Qataris are about to do something they have never done before – hold a general election

Qataris go to the polls on Saturday in what has been described as the country’s first “general election”. That might be a very generous description of what is about to happen, but the candidates’ posters are up, the campaigning is well under way and, at the weekend, Qataris will do something they have never done before – elect people to the country’s Shura Council.
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

German legislators hold first meeting following election

The centre-left Social Democrats under Olaf Scholz were the narrow victors – but there is a long way to go before an administration can be formed. Germany’s newly-elected legislators are holding their first meetings as the main parties look to put together a new government and digest the results of an election that reduced outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc to its worst ever result.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Doha#Human Rights Watch#Reuters#Qataris#Shura Council#Emir
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have asked the United States to release Afghan financial assets that have been frozen by the US

During the first in-person meeting in Qatar since the takeover of Kabul in August, the Taliban urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan’s central bank deposits. On Saturday, the two sides met in Doha for the first time to begin a “new chapter in their relationship.” This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two parties since the United States began its withdrawal from Afghanistan in mid-August.
FOREIGN POLICY
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
AFP

IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon." The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
ECONOMY
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied his coalition partner,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency said, citing a source close to the former president.
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor but will lead party

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing...
EUROPE
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy