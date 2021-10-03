Opera browser not opening or loading pages in Windows 11
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if you find that the Opera browser is not opening or loading webpages in Windows 11/10. Many affected users have reported that Opera browser was not opening the webpages, whereas, the same pages were loaded successfully on other web browsers, like Chrome, Firefox, etc. If you are an Opera browser user and facing the same issue, then this post might help you to get rid of it.www.thewindowsclub.com
