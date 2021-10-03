CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves continue to rest starters in penultimate regular season game

Cover picture for the articleJesse Chavez will take the mound in a bullpen game for Atlanta in the second to last game of the season. For a breakdown of the pitching matchup, see the game preview here. As for the lineup itself, the Braves are clearly trying to use the last three games with no playoff ramifications as opportunities to rest the regulars that have played so much over the past few months. Joc Pederson returns to the leadoff spot, with Orlando Arcia batting second, giving Ozzie Albies the day off...quite a sight indeed. Freeman moves back down to batting third for the day, with Dansby batting cleanup.

