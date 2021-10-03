CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Why can't I get a refund after canceling my order?

Daily Item
 7 days ago

Greg Johnson orders a refrigerator from Sears, but it never arrives. When he tries to cancel, Sears keeps his money. Can he get a refund?. Q: I ordered a refrigerator from Sears three months ago. The appliance was delayed multiple times. Last month, I decided to cancel the order. I’ve had many phone calls with Sears since then, and I’ve been hung up on multiple times. Through the online chat feature, I never get anyone outside of a bot.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Debit Card#Elliott Org
Motley Fool

4 Credit Card Rules You Should Never Break

Breaking these rules could be costly. Credit cards are great tools for building credit and earning rewards for spending you would do anyway. They can make your life more convenient and offer valuable perks such as purchase protection or extended warranties. But credit cards can also cause you a world...
CREDITS & LOANS
Daily Item

My refrigerator was delivered, but it didn't work

Myra Washington’s Electrolux refrigerator doesn’t work. In fact, it has never worked. Why won’t the company repair it for her?. Q: I bought an Electrolux Side by Side refrigerator from Home Depot last month. Home Depot delivered it about two weeks later. It has not worked since. I tried to get the refrigerator to work for a week and then called Home Depot after it was clear that nothing could be done to make it function properly.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Motley Fool

Having Trouble Paying Your Credit Card Debt? Try These Tips

It's best to be proactive if you're struggling to repay your credit card debt. Credit cards can come with high interest rates. And if you owe a lot of money on your cards, it can be difficult to pay your balance down to $0. The good news is, there are some techniques that may be able to make the process easier.
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Card: Which is right for you?

Whether you're planning to sell or staying put, home improvement projects can increase your property value and provide you with a new home feel without the need to move. If you don't have the cash readily available to finance your next renovation project, you may want to consider a store credit card to pay for materials and supplies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ZDNet

Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus card review

The lifeline of most businesses is cash flow. Capital is essential to keep a business running and, more importantly, expanding when the opportunity arises. Funding can be hard to access, however, especially for less-established companies. But business owners with excellent credit may qualify for the Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus card.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

How Much Money Should You Really Have Saved?

Everyone's savings journey starts off differently. Not everyone needs to save the same amount if they don't have the same big expenses. Follow these simple guideposts to see if you're on track for a successful retirement. Regardless of how you choose to save or what you're saving for, everyone agrees...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy