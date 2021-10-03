Why can't I get a refund after canceling my order?
Greg Johnson orders a refrigerator from Sears, but it never arrives. When he tries to cancel, Sears keeps his money. Can he get a refund?. Q: I ordered a refrigerator from Sears three months ago. The appliance was delayed multiple times. Last month, I decided to cancel the order. I’ve had many phone calls with Sears since then, and I’ve been hung up on multiple times. Through the online chat feature, I never get anyone outside of a bot.www.dailyitem.com
