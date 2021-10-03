Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival a pumpkinpalooza

The first-ever Harvest Festival took place on Saturday, September 25, in front of the Catholic Church and it was a huge success! Everyone was invited to join in the celebration of harvest, community, and fellowship. This event replaced the traditional Harvest Dinner usually hosted in the fall by the Parish Council of Women (PCW). For over 40 years the ladies hosted a turkey dinner with all the fixings, using the proceeds to provide scholarships, purchase needed items for the church, and make other donations throughout the year. The dinner was the main fundraiser for the group, but this year, the Youth Group is also fundraising for a pilgrimage trip. The trip was originally planned for stops in Spain, France, and Portugal but due to the recent spikes in Covid cases and countries closing their borders again, the kids (and their parents) decided to switch gears and travel to Mexico instead. There they will visit the basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. PCW and the Youth Group paired up to host the Harvest Festival, splitting the proceeds of the event.

