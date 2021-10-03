CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival a pumpkinpalooza

By James D. Watts Jr.
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Dollar City will celebrate its 60th anniversary through Oct. 30 with a greatly expanded Harvest Festival, featuring more pumpkins than you can shake a funnel cake at. The theme park will be adorned by lighted pathways to showcase more than 15,000 pumpkins that have been hand-carved into nearly 2,000 individual designs.

wdhn.com

Headland Harvest Festival to bring in $100K to the city

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Harvest Festival is a yearly gathering that hasn’t been canceled in 50 years, despite the pandemic and at a street festival tonight it kicked off with the ‘Velcro Pygmies’ playing rock music. “Tonight is our street dance. This is the second annual street dance that...
HEADLAND, AL
Boone Country Connection

Augusta Harvest Festival September 18

Family Day at the Augusta Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, September 18. The beautiful morning started in the town square with a pancake breakfast and a 5k run/walk. There were pedal tractors, drift bikes and other activities for the kids to do; there was the annual Pie Contest, a Pie Walk and the Parade which all took place in town that morning. Winners of the scarecrow contest (entries have been on display throughout town the past few weeks) were announced along with the parade and pie contest winners to wrap up the morning events.
AUGUSTA, MO
bigsandymountaineer.com

Harvest Festival Was A Success

The first-ever Harvest Festival took place on Saturday, September 25, in front of the Catholic Church and it was a huge success! Everyone was invited to join in the celebration of harvest, community, and fellowship. This event replaced the traditional Harvest Dinner usually hosted in the fall by the Parish Council of Women (PCW). For over 40 years the ladies hosted a turkey dinner with all the fixings, using the proceeds to provide scholarships, purchase needed items for the church, and make other donations throughout the year. The dinner was the main fundraiser for the group, but this year, the Youth Group is also fundraising for a pilgrimage trip. The trip was originally planned for stops in Spain, France, and Portugal but due to the recent spikes in Covid cases and countries closing their borders again, the kids (and their parents) decided to switch gears and travel to Mexico instead. There they will visit the basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. PCW and the Youth Group paired up to host the Harvest Festival, splitting the proceeds of the event.
FESTIVAL
holycitysinner.com

North Charleston Harvest Festival Set for October 23rd

On Saturday, October 23rd, the City of North Charleston will host the 8th Annual Harvest Festival featuring live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treat on the street, a pop-up pumpkin patch, children’s activities, and more. The fall festivities will take place in the Olde Village of North Charleston, located on East Montague Avenue near Park Circle from 4 pm to 7 pm.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
sweethomenews.com

Harvest Festival draws a crowd – a 'great' one

Good weather and family fun were in abundance at this year's Harvest Festival, held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. Patrons listened to music, ate, drank, shopped at some 80 vendor booths and did much more during the city's annual fall event. "We had great turnout, and...
SWEET HOME, OR
Beaver County Times

Baden Harvest Festival brings family fun

BADEN — The 11th annual Baden Harvest Festival brings family fun this Saturday. Previously known as the Apple Festival, the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so the Baden Parks and Recreation Committee is excited about this year. Held inside the Baden Borough Building and surrounding parking lots,...
BADEN, PA
Times Reporter

Freeport UMC to gold Fall Family Harvest Festival

Freeport United Methodist Church, 222 High St., will host the Fall Family Harvest Festival at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The festival will feature a magic show, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making, fall crafts and refreshments. For information: 330-340-3520.
FREEPORT, OH
KEYT

Harvest Festival wraps up three-days at fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-People who love Autumn enjoyed the Harvest Festival the most at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The festival returned for a three-day run after a COVID cancellation last year. Macaroni Kid provided fun for the kids, while parents shopped. People bought holiday items and plenty of presents. The fairgrounds will...
VENTURA, CA
KRQE News 13

BioPark hosts last day of Harvest Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans and tourists were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Harvest Festival at the BioPark on Sunday. Music, food, and local vendors lined the sidewalks while kids were able to get their faces painted and learn about the science of beekeeping and pollinators.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigrapidsnews.com

Fall Harvest Festival returns to Chippewa Nature Center

The trees were just starting to change color and the weather was comfortable as Chippewa Nature Center welcomed guests to its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday. The festival, held across CNC’s property, demonstrated various aspects of 19th-century farm life around the time of the harvest. Upon arriving at CNC, visitors...
MIDLAND, MI
FOX31 Denver

Thousands expected at Miller Farms Harvest Festival

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a busy season for the Miller family as they are about halfway through their annual harvest festival. It’s not your typical fall fest; this one will help you learn along the way and you might even get your hands dirty. You get a pumpkin from the patch and pick a plethora of produce fresh from the fields.
DENVER, CO
Newswatch 16

Harvest festival held in Gilbert

GILBERT, Pa. — There was a celebration of all the fall season has to offer on Sunday in the Poconos. The Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival wrapped up Sunday night at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert. Families came out over the course of the weekend to decorate pumpkins, shop...
GILBERT, PA
shorelineareanews.com

Family destination: Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

Check the calendar for special activities during our Harvest Festival weekends. Every weekend offers something special to enjoy at the farm!. Admission, the Hayride, the Animal Experience and lots of fun things to look at are all Free. Food and Beer Garden are not, nor are the Pumpkin Patch Pumpkins...
FESTIVAL
local21news.com

National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates arrival of fall

The National Apple Harvest Festival is taking place the first two weekends of October in Biglerville. The festival celebrates fall with handmade crafts, food, and entertainment. "We've really been able to spend the year that we didn't have the festival refining some things and making it even better than what...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
New Britain Herald

Fritters make triumphant return at Southington Harvest Festival

SOUTHINGTON -- The smell of the legendary apple fritters that usually permeates the air in the Southington Town Green each October made a triumphant return this weekend. The Apple Harvest Festival was back and better than ever, following a year in which nearly every area event was canceled because of the pandemic. Main Street was once again shut down to vehicles as food and other vendors settled in for two weekends of fun.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsChannel 36

Annual Harvest Festival returns to Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)- A celebration of harvest took place in the Finger Lakes on Saturday. The Montour Falls Harvest Festival is a family-friendly day-long celebration. There were 40 vendors, live entertainment, juggling acts, and dance performances. There was also a bonfire performance and fireworks over the falls to end the celebration.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY

