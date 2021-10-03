Say What?!: Original Winnie-the-Pooh Bridge from Ashdown Forest up for Auction

SUFFOLK – The iconic bridge that became famous as “Poohsticks Bridge” thanks to A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh books is now being auctioned off to find it a new home. Summers Place Auctions said the bridge, originally known as Posingford Bridge when it was built in Suffolk’s Ashdown Forest in 1907, became an iconic setting when Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh used it to invent the game “Poohsticks” in Milne’s 1928 book The House at Pooh Corner.